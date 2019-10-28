Creepy Movie Screenings Happening on Halloween in San Antonio

Too old to trick or treat and not looking to party hard on a Thursday night? That doesn't mean that you can't get into the Halloween spirit. For anyone who wants to have a more laid back evening but doesn't want to be stuck as a lonely ghost at home, we've rounded up three spooky film screenings that are the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy some Halloween hijinks.
Hail Satan? at UTSA
If you're free at midday but don't want to be the weird adult that shows up at all the kiddie Halloween fare, this educational event could be a better option for you. The Secular Student Alliance at UTSA is hosting a free screening of Hail Satan? — a 2019 documentary chronicling the origins and grassroots activism of The Satanic Temple, which in recent years has served as a major bulwark against the encroachment of the Religious Right in America. Free, 12-4 p.m. Thursday, October 31, Travis Room (SU 2.202), UTSA 1604 Campus, 1 UTSA Cir., utsa.edu.
Creepshowat the Good Kind
This horror comedy classic is so enduring that it has spawned two sequels, a comic series and a brand new TV show on scary streaming service Shudder. However, you can't beat the O.G. flick made by horror luminaries Stephen King and George Romero, which features five creepy stories and boasts a cast that includes Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, Ed Harris and even King himself in an iconic — if mossy — role. Free, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 439-0030, eatgoodkind.com.
Halloween II at Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes
Often overshadowed by the sheer schlocky insanity of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween II was originally intended to put a button on Michael Meyers' story. Hindsight being 20/20, we all know that Meyers doesn't really meet his end at the sequel's conclusion, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy the twists and turns of the film, which picks up right after the cliffhanger ending of the first movie in the series. $5, 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, 1255 S.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com/san-antonio.
