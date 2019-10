San Antonio Artist Creates Jack-O-Lanterns of Tim Duncan, Selena

Folks looking to keep a little puro in their Halloween celebrations may want to take a peek at these Jack-o-lanterns designed by a local artist.Art Alaquinez, who goes by @kingart_86 on Instagram, recently shared photos of his latest creations. Though he carved a pumpkin in tribute to Manu Ginobili in the past, this year Alaquinez decided to focus on the likeness of fellow former Spurs forward — and now assistant coach — Tim Duncan.Alaquinez also fashioned a pumpkin to include the image of beloved Tejano singer Selena.This guy really knows how to tug at San Antonio's heartstrings.

