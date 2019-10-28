Email
Monday, October 28, 2019

San Antonio Artist Creates Jack-O-Lanterns of Tim Duncan, Selena

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 12:03 PM

Folks looking to keep a little puro in their Halloween celebrations may want to take a peek at these Jack-o-lanterns designed by a local artist.

Art Alaquinez, who goes by @kingart_86 on Instagram, recently shared photos of his latest creations. Though he carved a pumpkin in tribute to Manu Ginobili in the past, this year Alaquinez decided to focus on the likeness of fellow former Spurs forward — and now assistant coach — Tim Duncan.

Alaquinez also fashioned a pumpkin to include the image of beloved Tejano singer Selena.


This guy really knows how to tug at San Antonio's heartstrings.

