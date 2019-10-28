Email
Monday, October 28, 2019

Supernatural Star, San Antonio Native Jared Padalecki Arrested in Austin for Assault and Public Intoxication

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge AUSTIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Austin Police Department
Unfortunately, Henry Thomas isn't the only famous San Antonio native to have a recent run-in with the cops. Early Sunday morning, Jared Padalecki — star of long-running TV series Supernatural and graduate of James Madison High School — was arrested in Austin outside the downtown club Stereotype.

As Supernatural winds down to a close, Padalecki has apparently decided to ramp things up in his personal life. He allegedly assaulted a bartender then put a friend of his in a headlock outside the club soon after. According to TMZ, he was booked on two charges of assault and one charge of public intoxication. The well-known gossip site also published video of Padalecki outside the club just prior to his arrest and noted that there was a possible third assault, in which Padalecki allegedly threw hands at Stereotype's general manager.

Padalecki is a known regular at Stereotype, and may be an investor in the club — he and Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles both own businesses in the Austin area. What we can say is that Padalecki has definitely made an investment in the city of Austin, since the charges on which he was booked are accompanied by up to $15,000 in bail.

According to Heavy, Padalecki has been "bonded out" and is no longer in custody.



Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


