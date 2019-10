Supernatural Star, San Antonio Native Jared Padalecki Arrested in Austin for Assault and Public Intoxication

Unfortunately, Henry Thomas isn't the only famous San Antonio native to have a recent run-in with the cops. Early Sunday morning, Jared Padalecki — star of long-running TV seriesand graduate of James Madison High School — was arrested in Austin outside the downtown club Stereotype.As winds down to a close, Padalecki has apparently decided to ramp things up in his personal life. He allegedly assaulted a bartender then put a friend of his in a headlock outside the club soon after. According to TMZ , he was booked on two charges of assault and one charge of public intoxication. The well-known gossip site also published video of Padalecki outside the club just prior to his arrest and noted that there was a possible third assault, in which Padalecki allegedly threw hands at Stereotype's general manager.Padalecki is a known regular at Stereotype, and may be an investor in the club — he andco-star Jensen Ackles both own businesses in the Austin area. What we can say is that Padalecki has definitely made an investment in the city of Austin, since the charges on which he was booked are accompanied by up to $15,000 in bail.According to Heavy , Padalecki has been "bonded out" and is no longer in custody.

