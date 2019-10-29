Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Study Identifies Most Popular Horror Movie Villain in Texas
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 12:54 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, communications company Frontier Bundles surveyed folks to find out which horror movie villains are most popular around the United States.
The company took 12 popular villains from horror movies from films made before 2000, then analyzed Google trends to determine which is the most searched for in each state.
It should come as no surprise that Texans are most scared of — or at least most intrigued by — Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
.
Ed Gein, the real-life killer on whom Leatherface is modeled, was from Wisconsin, but the gory story has captivated Texans since TCM
's 1974 release. Leatherface also came out on top in Arkansas, Kentucky and Ohio.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Leatherface, Texas chainsaw massacre, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Frontier Bundles, Google trends, most popular horror movies, most popular horror villains, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.