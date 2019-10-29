Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Study Identifies Most Popular Horror Movie Villain in Texas

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE
  • Facebook / The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, communications company Frontier Bundles surveyed folks to find out which horror movie villains are most popular around the United States.

The company took 12 popular villains from horror movies from films made before 2000, then analyzed Google trends to determine which is the most searched for in each state.

It should come as no surprise that Texans are most scared of — or at least most intrigued by — Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Ed Gein, the real-life killer on whom Leatherface is modeled, was from Wisconsin, but the gory story has captivated Texans since TCM's 1974 release. Leatherface also came out on top in Arkansas, Kentucky and Ohio.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Supernatural Star, San Antonio Native Jared Padalecki Arrested in Austin for Assault and Public Intoxication Read More

  2. San Antonio Native, Actor Henry Thomas Arrested for DUI in Oregon Read More

  3. Gabriel Iglesias Returning to San Antonio in 2020 for Beyond the Fluffy World Tour Read More

  4. Creepy Movie Screenings Happening on Halloween in San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio Artist Creates Jack-O-Lanterns of Tim Duncan, Selena Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation