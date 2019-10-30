Email
Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Las Vegas-Based Show Chippendales Coming to the Aztec Theatre Next Year for Sexy Performance

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AZTEC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Aztec Theatre
The Aztec Theatre will be one steamy venue when the famed Chippendales dancers head to San Antonio next year.

The popular Las Vegas show will stop in San Antonio as part of its 2020 Get Naughty tour. The exotic male review will perform on Sunday, February 16 — perfect timing for some post-Valentine's Day sexiness.

Tickets for the 18+ show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. However, a Live Nation pre-sale is available Thursday at 10 a.m. via the code ROCKSTAR.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Aztec Theatre, 104 N St. Mary's St, theaztectheatre.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
