San Antonio Hunks Pose with Adorable Guinea Pigs for 2020 Calendar Benefitting Local Rescue Organization

-
Nancy Norman
-
Eric Fowler, former NFL player
Move over, Australian firefighters — San Antonio's breaking into the "dudes posing with cute animals" scene.
Local guinea pig rescue organization Second Chance Cavy Rescue has tapped 12 notable San Antonio hunks to serve as calendar models alongside the cuddly rodents that Second Chance works to save.
The 2020 lineup for "A Piggy & A Gentleman in San Antonio" includes former NFL player Eric Fowler, who stepped down from the Detroit Lions to move back to the Alamo City. He poses as Mr. October with the "chonky" guinea pig Coal.
-
Nancy Norman
-
Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo Director and President
Mr. November is none other than San Antonio Zoo President Tim Morrow, who brought zoo resident guinea pig Peppa to visit the flamingos for his photoshoot.
-
Nancy Norman
-
Matt Tumlinson, Artist
As Mr. January, local artist Matt Tumlinson — known for his paintings on bullet casings and the "Sexy Davey Crockett"
mural — shows off his brush technique to the long-haired Silky, and Mr. August and 2018 World Master's Bench Press Champion
Mike Settles flexes his strength by holding two guinea pigs, Shiny and Shirley, while weighed down by his massive gold medals.
Purchases
-
Nancy Norman
-
Mike Settles, 2018 World Benchpress Champion
of the $20 calendar benefit Second Chance's efforts to rescue and rehome guinea pigs in the San Antonio area. Anyone interested in reading about the rest of the calendar models — human and rodent alike — can find more details on the group's website
.
