Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

San Antonio Hunks Pose with Adorable Guinea Pigs for 2020 Calendar Benefitting Local Rescue Organization

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Eric Fowler, former NFL player - NANCY NORMAN
  • Nancy Norman
  • Eric Fowler, former NFL player
Move over, Australian firefighters — San Antonio's breaking into the "dudes posing with cute animals" scene.

Local guinea pig rescue organization Second Chance Cavy Rescue has tapped 12 notable San Antonio hunks to serve as calendar models alongside the cuddly rodents that Second Chance works to save.

The 2020 lineup for "A Piggy & A Gentleman in San Antonio" includes former NFL player Eric Fowler, who stepped down from the Detroit Lions to move back to the Alamo City. He poses as Mr. October with the "chonky" guinea pig Coal.

click to enlarge Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo Director and President - NANCY NORMAN
  • Nancy Norman
  • Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo Director and President
Mr. November is none other than San Antonio Zoo President Tim Morrow, who brought zoo resident guinea pig Peppa to visit the flamingos for his photoshoot.



click to enlarge Matt Tumlinson, Artist - NANCY NORMAN
  • Nancy Norman
  • Matt Tumlinson, Artist
As Mr. January, local artist Matt Tumlinson — known for his paintings on bullet casings and the "Sexy Davey Crockett" mural — shows off his brush technique to the long-haired Silky, and Mr. August and 2018 World Master's Bench Press Champion Mike Settles flexes his strength by holding two guinea pigs, Shiny and Shirley, while weighed down by his massive gold medals.

click to enlarge Mike Settles, 2018 World Benchpress Champion - NANCY NORMAN
  • Nancy Norman
  • Mike Settles, 2018 World Benchpress Champion
Purchases of the $20 calendar benefit Second Chance's efforts to rescue and rehome guinea pigs in the San Antonio area. Anyone interested in reading about the rest of the calendar models — human and rodent alike — can find more details on the group's website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Supernatural Star, San Antonio Native Jared Padalecki Arrested in Austin for Assault and Public Intoxication Read More

  2. San Antonio Native, Actor Henry Thomas Arrested for DUI in Oregon Read More

  3. Six Art Events San Antonians Can Check Out This First Friday Read More

  4. Alamo City Comic Con Owes the City of San Antonio More Than $170,000 Read More

  5. Study Identifies Most Popular Horror Movie Villain in Texas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation