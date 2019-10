San Antonio MLK, Jr. Commission Accepting Submissions for Fifth Annual Art Contest

San Antonio artists of all stripes have the chance to have their work serve as the official 2020 art for the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. Submissions are currently open, with a final deadline of 4 p.m. on Friday, November 15.The fifth annual art contest is open to Bexar County residents of all ages, and students are particularly encouraged to participate. The original artwork should serve to represent the 2020 MLK, Jr. March theme — "Dream. Believe. Unite. Do." — and artists can submit their work either via email or in person to Leslie Chasnoff at Centro de Artes (101 S. Rosa St., 2nd Floor).The competition winner will receive an All-Access Pass for two people to attend all official 2020 MLK, Jr. Commission events, and the winning piece will serve as the official art on all promotional materials for the 2020 program.There's one catch, though: Martin Luther King, Jr.'s likeness is copyrighted, so no submitted artworks can use his visage. Competition hopefuls will just need put their thinking caps on and whip up something else.Interested in competing? Check out the MLK, Jr. Commission's website for a full list of competition requirements and information.

