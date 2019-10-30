Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

San Antonio MLK, Jr. Commission Accepting Submissions for Fifth Annual Art Contest

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM

click image Let Freedom RIng by Amber Medina, winner of the inaugural MLK, Jr. Commission Citywide Artwork Contest - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. COMMISSION
  • Facebook / San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission
  • Let Freedom RIng by Amber Medina, winner of the inaugural MLK, Jr. Commission Citywide Artwork Contest
San Antonio artists of all stripes have the chance to have their work serve as the official 2020 art for the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. Submissions are currently open, with a final deadline of 4 p.m. on Friday, November 15. 

The fifth annual art contest is open to Bexar County residents of all ages, and students are particularly encouraged to participate. The original artwork should serve to represent the 2020 MLK, Jr. March theme — "Dream. Believe. Unite. Do." — and artists can submit their work either via email or in person to Leslie Chasnoff at Centro de Artes (101 S. Rosa St., 2nd Floor).

The competition winner will receive an All-Access Pass for two people to attend all official 2020 MLK, Jr. Commission events, and the winning piece will serve as the official art on all promotional materials for the 2020 program.

There's one catch, though: Martin Luther King, Jr.'s likeness is copyrighted, so no submitted artworks can use his visage. Competition hopefuls will just need put their thinking caps on and whip up something else.



Interested in competing? Check out the MLK, Jr. Commission's website for a full list of competition requirements and information.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Supernatural Star, San Antonio Native Jared Padalecki Arrested in Austin for Assault and Public Intoxication Read More

  2. San Antonio Native, Actor Henry Thomas Arrested for DUI in Oregon Read More

  3. Six Art Events San Antonians Can Check Out This First Friday Read More

  4. San Antonio Hunks Pose with Adorable Guinea Pigs for 2020 Calendar Benefitting Local Rescue Organization Read More

  5. Study Identifies Most Popular Horror Movie Villain in Texas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation