Palo Alto College is Hosting San Antonio Artist Justin Korver for a Talk About His Solo Exhibition, 'An Arrow and a Needle'

click image
-
Facebook / Palo Alto College Fine Arts Department
San Antonio transplant and multimedia artist Justin Korver
opened his latest exhibition, "An Arrow and a Needle" at Palo Alto College's Gallery100 this past Monday. Early next week, he'll return to give an inside look at his new body of work.
In "An Arrow and a Needle," Korver uses his expertise with fiber arts to examine masculinity by contrasting two hobbies — one coded masculine and one feminine — which both create punctures: hunting and sewing.
A major portion of "An Arrow and a Needle" is comprised of a series of photographs of deer accented with orange embroidery that traces around antlers, takes the shape of a scope's crosshairs or spells out phrases like "BACHELOR PARTY" and "HIS BROKEN HEART." Accompanying these pieces is a large, camo-esque mural comprised of green and white blotches, as well as mixed media work including Taking Shots at the Cover Boys
, which features a hunting magazine that's been pierced by bright orange arrows.
Tuesday's 11:30 a.m. gallery talk will be accompanied by a reception, so anyone who pops over during their lunch break won't necessarily miss out on their midday meal.
Free, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, Gallery100, Concho Hall, Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret, (210) 486-3000, alamo.edu/pac.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Palo Alto College
1400 W. Villaret
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Nov. 5, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Art