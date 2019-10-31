Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Palo Alto College is Hosting San Antonio Artist Justin Korver for a Talk About His Solo Exhibition, 'An Arrow and a Needle'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 4:06 PM

click image FACEBOOK / PALO ALTO COLLEGE FINE ARTS DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / Palo Alto College Fine Arts Department
San Antonio transplant and multimedia artist Justin Korver opened his latest exhibition, "An Arrow and a Needle" at Palo Alto College's Gallery100 this past Monday. Early next week, he'll return to give an inside look at his new body of work.

In "An Arrow and a Needle," Korver uses his expertise with fiber arts to examine masculinity by contrasting two hobbies — one coded masculine and one feminine — which both create punctures: hunting and sewing.


A major portion of "An Arrow and a Needle" is comprised of a series of photographs of deer accented with orange embroidery that traces around antlers, takes the shape of a scope's crosshairs or spells out phrases like "BACHELOR PARTY" and "HIS BROKEN HEART." Accompanying these pieces is a large, camo-esque mural comprised of green and white blotches, as well as mixed media work including Taking Shots at the Cover Boys, which features a hunting magazine that's been pierced by bright orange arrows.

Tuesday's 11:30 a.m. gallery talk will be accompanied by a reception, so anyone who pops over during their lunch break won't necessarily miss out on their midday meal.



Free, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, Gallery100, Concho Hall, Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret, (210) 486-3000, alamo.edu/pac.
Event Details An Arrow and a Needle
@ Palo Alto College
1400 W. Villaret
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Nov. 5, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • An Arrow and a Needle

    An Arrow and a Needle @ Palo Alto College

    • Tue., Nov. 5, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Hunks Pose with Adorable Guinea Pigs for 2020 Calendar Benefitting Local Rescue Organization Read More

  2. Eva Longoria to Serve as Grand Marshal for Inaugural San Antonio Catrinas on the River Parade Read More

  3. Supernatural Star, San Antonio Native Jared Padalecki Arrested in Austin for Assault and Public Intoxication Read More

  4. San Antonio's Diwali Brings Cultural Celebration with Parade, Food and Dance to Hemisfair Read More

  5. San Antonio MLK, Jr. Commission Accepting Submissions for Fifth Annual Art Contest Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation