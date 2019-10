Palo Alto College is Hosting San Antonio Artist Justin Korver for a Talk About His Solo Exhibition, 'An Arrow and a Needle'

San Antonio transplant and multimedia artist Justin Korver opened his latest exhibition, "An Arrow and a Needle" at Palo Alto College's Gallery100 this past Monday. Early next week, he'll return to give an inside look at his new body of work.In "An Arrow and a Needle," Korver uses his expertise with fiber arts to examine masculinity by contrasting two hobbies — one coded masculine and one feminine — which both create punctures: hunting and sewing.A major portion of "An Arrow and a Needle" is comprised of a series of photographs of deer accented with orange embroidery that traces around antlers, takes the shape of a scope's crosshairs or spells out phrases like "BACHELOR PARTY" and "HIS BROKEN HEART." Accompanying these pieces is a large, camo-esque mural comprised of green and white blotches, as well as mixed media work including, which features a hunting magazine that's been pierced by bright orange arrows.Tuesday's 11:30 a.m. gallery talk will be accompanied by a reception, so anyone who pops over during their lunch break won't necessarily miss out on their midday meal.

