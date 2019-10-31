Email
Thursday, October 31, 2019

San Antonio's Diwali Brings Cultural Celebration with Parade, Food and Dance to Hemisfair

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge B. KAY RICHTER
  • B. Kay Richter
Día De Los Muertos isn’t the only big holiday coming up. Diwali, the traditional festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, also is drawing near.

Originally launched in commemoration of San Antonio’s Sister-City relationship with Chennai, India, the Alamo City’s one-night Diwali celebration brings authentic Indian culture to Hemisfair, including traditional dance, a river barge parade that showcases the subcontinent’s diverse states and a special guest of honor — Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and author of the book The Gift of Anger. Festivalgoers can also enjoy authentic Indian cuisine, the ceremonial release of lighted candles — or diyas — into the water and a showstopping fireworks display.

“The continued popularity of events such as Diwali San Antonio serve to highlight the rich diversity within our city,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in written statement. “We are grateful to Anuja San Antonio for providing residents with the opportunity to celebrate this traditional Indian festival every year.”

Free, Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.-midnight, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., (833) 426-8527, anujasa.com.
Event Details Diwali SA
@ Hemisfair
434 S Alamo
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
Price: Free
Special Events, Art and Dance
Map

  • Diwali SA

    Staff Pick
    Diwali SA @ Hemisfair

    • Sat., Nov. 2, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Free

