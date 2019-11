Celebrate 60 Years of The Twilight Zone in San Antonio with a Special Anniversary Screening and Documentary Premiere

Halloween may be behind us, but this November marks another important occasion for fans of the fantastic. No, we don't mean Blade Runner month but the 60th anniversary of iconic sf and horror seriesTo celebrate, Fathom Events is screeningnationwide on Thursday, November 14, marking the first time episodes of the series have been officially shown in theaters. The one-night event will feature six classic, accompanied by the premiere of a new documentary short about the show's creator and host, "Remembering Rod Serling."The digitally restored episodes being screened are "Walking Distance," "Time Enough At Last," "The Invaders," "The Monsters are Due on Maple Street," "Eye of the Beholder" and "To Serve Man." While fans of William Shatner's scenery-chewing turn in "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" may be disappointed by the lineup, the selected episodes capture the essence of what made Serling's show a timeless hit.San Antonians can attend the screening at five theaters: Cinemark McCreless Market Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 and Regal Live Oak 18

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.