South Texas Makeup Artist Wows with Grisly La Chancla Costume

For Halloween, makeup blogger Yvette Marie Gonzalez of Donna, TX, dressed as her greatest childhood fear. The self-taught makeup artist has been serving up lewks all month — from Beetlejuice to Pennywise — but her macabre take on the terrifying La Chancla takes things to the next level.In an October 30 post on Facebook and Instagram , Gonzalez vogues for the camera in impeccably applied gradations of eyeshadow and highlighter, but the real eyepopper is the bloodied flip flop emerging from her forehead, which was flung across the room with such force that it embedded itself over halfway into her skull.According to the photo caption, her mortal sin was forgetting the beans, so her mom gave her the old "chanclazo."Gonzalez's costume clearly struck a nerve. As of Friday morning, her photos had racked up over 4,000 likes and a whopping 20,000 shares on Facebook

