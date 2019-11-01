Email
Friday, November 1, 2019

South Texas Makeup Artist Wows with Grisly La Chancla Costume

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 12:06 PM

click image FACEBOOK / LIFEASYVETTE
  • Facebook / Lifeasyvette
For Halloween, makeup blogger Yvette Marie Gonzalez of Donna, TX, dressed as her greatest childhood fear. The self-taught makeup artist has been serving up lewks all month — from Beetlejuice to Pennywise — but her macabre take on the terrifying La Chancla takes things to the next level.

In an October 30 post on Facebook and Instagram, Gonzalez vogues for the camera in impeccably applied gradations of eyeshadow and highlighter, but the real eyepopper is the bloodied flip flop emerging from her forehead, which was flung across the room with such force that it embedded itself over halfway into her skull.

According to the photo caption, her mortal sin was forgetting the beans, so her mom gave her the old "chanclazo."

View this post on Instagram

Se me olvidó los frijoles y mi mamá me dio el chanclazo 😂 READY FOR HALLOWEEN 🎃 Foundation: @nyxcosmetics Can’t Stop Won’t Stop In Medium Beige MIXED with @maybelline Fit Me Matte+Poreless 220 Concealer: @toofaced Multi Use Concealer In Light Beige MIXED with @elfcosmetics Camo Concealer In Medium Beige EYEBROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow In Medium Brown Setting Powder: @airspunofficial in neutrally neutral 💕 Eyeshadow: @morphebrushes X @jamescharles Palette 🎨 Bronzer: @thebalm in Bahama Mama Highlight: @beccacosmetics Champagne Pop 🍾 Lips: @anastasiabeverlyhills Starfish & @fentybeauty Gloss Bomb In Fenty Glow ✨ LASHES: @iikonn lashes in the style Bugatti USE CODE LIFEASYVETTE FOR 30% OFF 💖 #iikonn #halloweenmakeup #lachancla #chancla #makeup #glam #rgvglam #lifeasyvettehalloween #lifeasyvette #lifeasyvettemakeup #iikonn #lashes

A post shared by lifeasyvette 🌻 (@lifeasyvettemakeup) on


Gonzalez's costume clearly struck a nerve. As of Friday morning, her photos had racked up over 4,000 likes and a whopping 20,000 shares on Facebook.



