Friday, November 1, 2019
Spurs Taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center
By M. Solis
on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 8:00 AM
After pairing 26-year-old superstar Anthony Davis with a motivated LeBron James, expectations are sky-high for the Lakers in Los Angeles. Along with the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers, the Lakers entered the new season as favorites to capture the NBA crown despite a six-year playoff drought. Davis joins a Lakers pantheon of dominant big men that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal, and his presence should help revitalize the long dormant Spurs vs. Lakers rivalry.
In a league landscape dotted with dynamic duos, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are no slouches, notching 11 All-Star nods between them. Although much of the early optimism surrounding the Spurs is centered on the team’s young-albeit-crowded backcourt, expect Aldridge and DeRozan to once again carry the team, particularly at the start of the season.
$69-$1,579, Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Nov. 3, 6 p.m.
Price:
$69-$1579
