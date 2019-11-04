Snoop Dogg Hit Up Sunday's Spurs vs. Lakers Game and Hopped on Mic with Matt Bonner

The Spurs Coyote offered Snoop some alternate fashion — a personalized Spurs jersey — but in typical D O double G style, Snoop politely posed for a quick photo-op before covering the Spurs gear with his satin Lakers jacket.
Real recognize real.— The Coyote (@SpursCoyote) November 4, 2019
.@SnoopDogg @spurs pic.twitter.com/VkMM0Fchhw
He also confessed to using the Spurs on NBA Live — "because you be doin' your thang, you be hittin' them threes" — and signed off with a shoutout to two other Spurs legends — "I see David Robinson and Tim Duncan in the house. O.G.'s, baby!"
Something you didn't know you needed to hear today:@SnoopDogg praising the Red Rocket on his skills behind the arc.— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 4, 2019
You're welcome🤝@mattbonner_15 | @spurs | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Uzoke03clJ
