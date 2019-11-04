Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

Snoop Dogg Hit Up Sunday's Spurs vs. Lakers Game and Hopped on Mic with Matt Bonner

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 12:05 PM

Snoop Dogg was spotted snooping on hoops this weekend — but we don't think he took the opportunity to sip on gin and juice.

The rapper known for his many animal-themed name changes and close friendship with none other than Martha Stewart sat courtside, decked out in purple and gold, for Sunday's Spurs vs. Lakers matchup.

The Spurs Coyote offered Snoop some alternate fashion — a personalized Spurs jersey — but in typical D O double G style, Snoop politely posed for a quick photo-op before covering the Spurs gear with his satin Lakers jacket.

During halftime, Snoop also sat down for an impromptu commentary sesh with none other than Spurs alum Matt Bonner, telling the Red Rocket, "Y'all have been a great organization for many years. I'm just here showin' support to my Lakers, but at the same time you Spurs have a great, great organization."



He also confessed to using the Spurs on NBA Live — "because you be doin' your thang, you be hittin' them threes" — and signed off with a shoutout to two other Spurs legends — "I see David Robinson and Tim Duncan in the house. O.G.'s, baby!"

Unfortunately, Snoop left the AT&T Center happier than many of his San Antonio fans, as the Lakers took home the win with a final score of 103-96.

Snoop did San Anto a bit dirty in May, when he dropped out of the Essex Music Fest at the last minute, but he scheduled a consolation DJ set at the Tobin Center of all places, where he'll do his thang as DJ Snoopadelic on Wednesday.

To be fair, getting some A+ Snoop content in the run-up to his rescheduled appearance may have made it worth the wait.
Event Details DJ Snoopadelic
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Nov. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Price: $45-$89.50
Buy Tickets
DJs
Map

