World of Dance Leaps from TV Screens to the Stage This Week at the Aztec Theatre

Featuring some of the most skilled dancers across all genres, the World of Dance Live Tour is bringing its best to San Antonio.This performance is a real-time interpretation of the NBC seriesand will include headlining artists such as solo contemporary dancer Michael Dameski, young ballroom duo Charity and Andres, modern-lyrical team Ashley and Zack and more.This event is appropriate for dance lovers of all ages, so if you — or someone in your family — has ever wanted to see the magic of dance live, the show may be worth checking out.

