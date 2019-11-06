Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Classical Music Institute to Open Season at the Tobin Center with 'Audible Fingerprints' and Performance of Beethoven Selections

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge CLASSICAL MUSIC INSTITUTE
  • Classical Music Institute
Who said classical music couldn’t start riots? Here’s hoping the infamous Skandalkonzert performance of 1913 won’t be repeated when the Classical Music Institute performs Chamber Symphony, Op. 9 — composed by Arnold Schoenberg and arranged by his disciple Anton Webern — during its 2019-2020 season opener “Audible Fingerprints.”

A resident company of the Tobin Center, the institute provides programs throughout the year to educate youth in classical music and help them branch out into the world of arts. Since the event is also a celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the company will perform the famed deaf composer’s pieces Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3 and String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, the latter of which is the third of Beethoven’s Rasumovsky quartets.

While there, you may just need to keep an eye out for any Malcolm McDowell-looking characters going A Clockwork Orange crazy over the old Ludwig van.

$10-$39, Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Guitar Heroes: San Antonio’s Custom Instrument Builders Produce One-of-Kind Axes That Can Sell for Thousands — or Just Scratch a Creative Itch Read More

  2. Luminaria Returns to Hemisfair This Saturday with Meditation Temple, Giant Twister Game and More Read More

  3. Award-Winning Documentary on San Antonio PD Mental Health Officers to Premiere on HBO This Month Read More

  4. RuPaul's Drag Race Alums are Gonna Werq It at the Majestic Theatre on Friday Read More

  5. The Soup Host, Community Actor Joel McHale Hitting Up Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation