Classical Music Institute to Open Season at the Tobin Center with 'Audible Fingerprints' and Performance of Beethoven Selections
By Brianna Espinoza
Who said classical music couldn’t start riots? Here’s hoping the infamous Skandalkonzert performance of 1913 won’t be repeated when the Classical Music Institute performs Chamber Symphony, Op. 9 — composed by Arnold Schoenberg and arranged by his disciple Anton Webern — during its 2019-2020 season opener “Audible Fingerprints.”
A resident company of the Tobin Center, the institute provides programs throughout the year to educate youth in classical music and help them branch out into the world of arts. Since the event is also a celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the company will perform the famed deaf composer’s pieces Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3 and String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, the latter of which is the third of Beethoven’s Rasumovsky quartets.
While there, you may just need to keep an eye out for any Malcolm McDowell-looking characters going A Clockwork Orange crazy over the old Ludwig van.
$10-$39, Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
