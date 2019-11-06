Classical Music Institute to Open Season at the Tobin Center with 'Audible Fingerprints' and Performance of Beethoven Selections

Who said classical music couldn’t start riots? Here’s hoping the infamous Skandalkonzert performance of 1913 won’t be repeated when the Classical Music Institute performs Chamber Symphony, Op. 9 — composed by Arnold Schoenberg and arranged by his disciple Anton Webern — during its 2019-2020 season opener “Audible Fingerprints.”A resident company of the Tobin Center, the institute provides programs throughout the year to educate youth in classical music and help them branch out into the world of arts. Since the event is also a celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the company will perform the famed deaf composer’s pieces Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, Op. 30, No. 3 and String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3, the latter of which is the third of Beethoven’s Rasumovsky quartets.While there, you may just need to keep an eye out for any Malcolm McDowell-looking characters going A Clockwork Orange crazy over the old Ludwig van.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.