RuPaul's Drag Race Alums are Gonna Werq It at the Majestic Theatre on Friday

Fall of 2019 is the season ofin San Antonio.alums Katya Zamolodchikova and Sasha Velour have already made their mark on the Empire Theatre and Tobin Center, and now the ladies oftour are here to give the Majestic the full drag treatment.Started in 2017 by Brandon Voss and Shangela,has made the international rounds several times, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The current tour features longtime RuPaul collaborator andjudge Michelle Visage as "Mission Leader" of a team of queens who are on an intergalactic trip heading straight for the sun.The high-octane cast includes Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and four queens fromSeason 11.Who will shine brighter? The life-giving, unbearably hot stellar body around which our planet orbits, or the showstopping, sequin-covered queens starring in this tour?

