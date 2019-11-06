Email
Wednesday, November 6, 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race Alums are Gonna Werq It at the Majestic Theatre on Friday

Fall of 2019 is the season of RuPaul's Drag Race in San Antonio.

Drag Race alums Katya Zamolodchikova and Sasha Velour have already made their mark on the Empire Theatre and Tobin Center, and now the ladies of RuPaul's Werq the World tour are here to give the Majestic the full drag treatment.

Started in 2017 by Brandon Voss and Shangela, Werq the World has made the international rounds several times, and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The current tour features longtime RuPaul collaborator and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage as "Mission Leader" of a team of queens who are on an intergalactic trip heading straight for the sun.

The high-octane cast includes Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and four queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11.



Who will shine brighter? The life-giving, unbearably hot stellar body around which our planet orbits, or the showstopping, sequin-covered queens starring in this tour?

$56.50, 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
Price: $56.50
LGBT and Special Events
