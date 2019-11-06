Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Second Saturday Roundup: Some San Antonio Artists Are Getting an Early Start

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FREIGHT GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Freight Gallery
Luminaria's just around the corner, but that's not all that's catching our eye.

From Jennifer Ling Datchuk's "Don't Worry Be Happy" opening at Ruiz-Healy to a series of rituals being performed at Sala Diaz as part of Casa Chuck resident Heyd Fontenot's The Lodge of Saint Reborlaro, this week is jam-packed with openings and other events.

Here's a roundup of Second Saturday's usual suspects, plus a few surprises in store for Alamo City art aficionados.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Gallery
Second Saturday shenanigans will ensue unfettered by Luminaria's brightly shining lights, but a few galleries are getting in on the action a little early this week.



On Thursday, students from UTSA's Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art will present a body of work centered on the notion of space at Northeast Lakeview College Gallery (free, 12:30-2 p.m., 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd., art.utsa.edu); Santa Fe painter and sculptor Andrea Broyles will open "Offerings" with a reception and artist talk (free, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7959 Broadway Rd. #404, anartegallery09.com); and Sala Diaz is hosting a final "Signal Cleanse Ceremony" (free, 7-8 p.m., 517 Stieren St., saladiazart.org).

Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery welcomes Kallie Cheves and Alyssa Richards on Friday for "Kith and Kin" (free, 7-10 p.m., 1704 Blanco Rd., clamplightstudios.com). In this dual exhibition, Cheves and Richards drill down on family issues — Cheves examines the generational transference of societal norms via the parental bond, and Richards uses a scientific perspective to dissect familial relationships, both inherited and created.

click to enlarge JASON STOUT
  • Jason Stout
While Luminaria kicks off at Hemisfair, San Antonio painter Jason Stout is going intergalactic at REM Gallery with "Black Star Unscripted" (free, 6-9 p.m., 219 E. Park Avenue, remgallery.com).

At Dock Space Gallery, San Antonio artist and curator Jesse Amado has collected experimental works using textiles and everyday objects by Karen Mahaffey, Amada Miller, Alexandra Victoria Alvarez, Cayman Robinson and Deliasofia Zacarias for "The Culture of Material" (free, 7-10 p.m., 107 Lone Star Blvd., dockspacegallery.com).

Meanwhile, Freight Gallery will gently usher out Jason Straughan's "Monsters | Tiki" as well as premiere "Hasta El Hueso," in which Neo-Mezticano artists Mario Garza and Roberto Gonzalez present a body of both solo and collaborative work centered on the theme of mixtura — the blending of cultures and ideas that's inherent to the "cultural mestizaje" of South Texas (free, 7-11 p.m., 1913 S. Flores St., freightsatx.com).

click image FACEBOOK / SWORDFISH ISLANDS
  • Facebook / Swordfish Islands
Meanwhile, at 1906 S. Flores, Jesse Leyva is taking over Blkboxspace — headquarters of homegrown RPG publisher Swordfish Islands — with a series of paintings starkly rendered in black and gold (free, 7-10 p.m., 1906 S. Flores St., facebook.com/SwordfishIslands).

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jennifer Ling Datchuk: Don't Worry Be Happy

    Staff Pick
    Jennifer Ling Datchuk: Don't Worry Be Happy @ Ruiz-Healy Art

    • Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Jan. 11 Free
  • Signal Cleanse Ceremony

    Signal Cleanse Ceremony @ Sala Diaz

    • Thu., Nov. 7, 7-8 p.m. Free
  • Kith and Kin

    Kith and Kin @ Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery

    • Fri., Nov. 8, 7-10 p.m. Free
  • Luminaria

    Staff Pick
    Luminaria @ Hemisfair

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 7-12 a.m. Free
  • Black Star Unscripted Opening Reception

    User Submitted
    Black Star Unscripted Opening Reception @ REM Gallery

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m. Free
  • Black & Gold

    Black & Gold @ Blkboxspace

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 7-10 p.m. Free
  • The Culture of Material

    User Submitted
    The Culture of Material @ Dock Space Gallery

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 7-10 p.m. Free
  • Hasta El Hueso

    Hasta El Hueso @ Freight Gallery

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 7-11 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Guitar Heroes: San Antonio’s Custom Instrument Builders Produce One-of-Kind Axes That Can Sell for Thousands — or Just Scratch a Creative Itch Read More

  2. Luminaria Returns to Hemisfair This Saturday with Meditation Temple, Giant Twister Game and More Read More

  3. Award-Winning Documentary on San Antonio PD Mental Health Officers to Premiere on HBO This Month Read More

  4. RuPaul's Drag Race Alums are Gonna Werq It at the Majestic Theatre on Friday Read More

  5. The Soup Host, Community Actor Joel McHale Hitting Up Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation