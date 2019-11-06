Second Saturday Roundup: Some San Antonio Artists Are Getting an Early Start

click to enlarge
Luminaria's
Courtesy of Freight Gallery
just around the corner, but that's not all that's catching our eye.
From Jennifer Ling Datchuk's "Don't Worry Be Happy" opening
at Ruiz-Healy to a series of rituals
being performed at Sala Diaz as part of Casa Chuck resident Heyd Fontenot's The Lodge of Saint Reborlaro, this week is jam-packed with openings and other events.
Here's a roundup of Second Saturday's usual suspects, plus a few surprises in store for Alamo City art aficionados.
Courtesy of Clamp Light Gallery
Second Saturday shenanigans will ensue unfettered by Luminaria's brightly shining lights, but a few galleries are getting in on the action a little early this week.
On Thursday, students from UTSA's Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art will present a body of work centered on the notion of space at Northeast Lakeview College Gallery (free, 12:30-2 p.m., 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd., art.utsa.edu
); Santa Fe painter and sculptor Andrea Broyles will open "Offerings" with a reception and artist talk (free, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7959 Broadway Rd. #404, anartegallery09.com
); and Sala Diaz
is hosting a final "Signal Cleanse Ceremony"
(free, 7-8 p.m., 517 Stieren St., saladiazart.org
).
Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery welcomes Kallie Cheves and Alyssa Richards on Friday for "Kith and Kin"
(free, 7-10 p.m., 1704 Blanco Rd., clamplightstudios.com
). In this dual exhibition, Cheves and Richards drill down on family issues — Cheves examines the generational transference of societal norms via the parental bond, and Richards uses a scientific perspective to dissect familial relationships, both inherited and created.
click to enlarge
While Luminaria
kicks off at Hemisfair, San Antonio painter Jason Stout is going intergalactic at REM Gallery with "Black Star Unscripted"
(free, 6-9 p.m., 219 E. Park Avenue, remgallery.com
).
At Dock Space Gallery, San Antonio artist and curator Jesse Amado has collected experimental works using textiles and everyday objects by Karen Mahaffey, Amada Miller, Alexandra Victoria Alvarez, Cayman Robinson and Deliasofia Zacarias for "The Culture of Material"
(free, 7-10 p.m., 107 Lone Star Blvd., dockspacegallery.com
).
Meanwhile, Freight Gallery will gently usher out Jason Straughan's "Monsters | Tiki" as well as premiere "Hasta El Hueso,"
in which Neo-Mezticano artists Mario Garza and Roberto Gonzalez present a body of both solo and collaborative work centered on the theme of mixtura — the blending of cultures and ideas that's inherent to the "cultural mestizaje" of South Texas (free, 7-11 p.m., 1913 S. Flores St., freightsatx.com
).
Facebook / Swordfish Islands
Meanwhile, at 1906 S. Flores, Jesse Leyva is taking over Blkboxspace — headquarters of homegrown RPG publisher Swordfish Islands
— with a series of paintings starkly rendered in black and gold
(free, 7-10 p.m., 1906 S. Flores St., facebook.com/SwordfishIslands
).
