Austin Artist Robert Jackson Harrington Heading to San Antonio with Second Saturday Exhibit 'Long Past Midnight'

Fresh off ‘Useless Systems,’ his collaborative exhibition with Hector Hernandez at Presa House Gallery, Austin-based artist Robert Jackson Harrington is back with a Second Saturday opening at Dorćol Distilling + Brewery with “Long Past Midnight.”
This time, he’s worked up something completely different — the strange, functionless bots of ‘Useless Systems’ are cast aside in favor of a 2D experience, in which Harrington explores the overarching concept of drawing, weaving together both abstract and figural styles to provoke a dialogue about “the unconscious lies we tell ourselves while we marvel at the fine-tuned skill set of a seasoned mark-maker.”
Free, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7-10 p.m., Dorćol Distilling + Brewery, 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.
