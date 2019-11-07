Email
Thursday, November 7, 2019

Austin Artist Robert Jackson Harrington Heading to San Antonio with Second Saturday Exhibit 'Long Past Midnight'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 7:07 AM

click to enlarge ROBERT JACKSON HARRINGTON
  • Robert Jackson Harrington
Fresh off ‘Useless Systems,’ his collaborative exhibition with Hector Hernandez at Presa House Gallery, Austin-based artist Robert Jackson Harrington is back with a Second Saturday opening at Dorćol Distilling + Brewery with “Long Past Midnight.”

This time, he’s worked up something completely different — the strange, functionless bots of ‘Useless Systems’ are cast aside in favor of a 2D experience, in which Harrington explores the overarching concept of drawing, weaving together both abstract and figural styles to provoke a dialogue about “the unconscious lies we tell ourselves while we marvel at the fine-tuned skill set of a seasoned mark-maker.”

Free, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7-10 p.m., Dorćol Distilling + Brewery, 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.
Location Details Dorćol Distilling Company
1902 S Flores
San Antonio, TX
(210) 229-0607; (210) (FAX)
General Services
Map

