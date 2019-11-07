Email
Thursday, November 7, 2019

Late Night Host Jimmy Fallon Spotted Running Around UT Campus, Riding Scooter Down Sixth Street

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 11:41 AM

When in Texas, do as Texans do.

That appears to be what late night TV host Jimmy Fallon did in Austin earlier this week. Social media posts reveal that Fallon was spotted running around — literally — the University of Texas at Austin campus as well as the capital's famed 6th Street.
According to Austin's KXAN, Fallon was on campus to film an introduction for Thursday's show in Austin.  As part of the special episode, Fallon — wearing a burnt orange shirt with the iconic longhorn symbol on it, naturally — was seen flashing the "Hook 'Em Horns" hand gesture, running, yelling and dancing with students on campus. Other folks saw him walking and riding a scooter down 6th Street.
A taping for Thursday's show took place at Bass Concert Hall, and a lucky 2,500 students who won a lottery attended. UT's own Matthew McConaughey as well as fellow Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines will be guests on Thursday's show.

