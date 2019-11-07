Late Night Host Jimmy Fallon Spotted Running Around UT Campus, Riding Scooter Down Sixth Street

According to Austin's KXAN, Fallon was on campus to film an introduction for Thursday's show in Austin. As part of the special episode, Fallon — wearing a burnt orange shirt with the iconic longhorn symbol on it, naturally — was seen flashing the "Hook 'Em Horns" hand gesture, running, yelling and dancing with students on campus. Other folks saw him walking and riding a scooter down 6th Street.
Hi twitter I also got this video of @jimmyfallon running enjoy pic.twitter.com/o6QPP0u11J— camila (@camilavaldezz) November 6, 2019
When you come to the @NCSMHtweets conference in Austin and you get to see @jimmyfallon rolling down 6th St. pic.twitter.com/bmidWidmv1— Jennifer Ulie-Wells (@JenniferWells23) November 6, 2019
A taping for Thursday's show took place at Bass Concert Hall, and a lucky 2,500 students who won a lottery attended. UT's own Matthew McConaughey as well as fellow Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines will be guests on Thursday's show.
