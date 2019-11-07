Email
Thursday, November 7, 2019

Mayor to Declare November 9 as Tony Parker Day in San Antonio; Former Spur to Host Meet and Greet Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / _TONYPARKER09
  • Instagram / _tonyparker09
Ahead of his jersey retirement ceremony on Monday, former Spur Tony Parker will be honored with his own official day in San Antonio.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Wednesday that he's prepared to declare Saturday, November 9, Tony Parker Day. The proclamation will formally occur during Thursday's city council meeting. The mayor also took the opportunity to thank Parker, as so many have, by using the #MerciTony hashtag.
"Merci, @tonyparker, for being such a pivotal part of the @spurs beautiful game for 17 seasons. We miss you on that court! #GoSpursGo," Nirenberg tweeted.

Parker responded to Nirenberg's tweet, saying it was an "honor."
San Antonians are welcome to celebrate Tony Parker Day however they like, but Saturday holds at least one opportunity to meet the man himself. The longtime Spur and brief Hornet will be posted up in Dillard's jewelry section at North Star Mall from 3:30-5 p.m. to give fans a chance to say "Merci, Tony" in person.

Parker will join his friends in the Big Three — Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili — in the rafters Monday when his jersey is retired during the Spurs' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.



Prepare for the waterworks, y'all.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

