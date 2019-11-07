Mayor to Declare November 9 as Tony Parker Day in San Antonio; Former Spur to Host Meet and Greet Saturday

"Merci, @tonyparker, for being such a pivotal part of the @spurs beautiful game for 17 seasons. We miss you on that court! #GoSpursGo," Nirenberg tweeted.
I will proclaim Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 as "Tony Parker Day" in #satx during tomorrow's Council A-Session. The Spurs will retire Tony's #9 on Monday.— Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) November 6, 2019
Merci, @tonyparker, for being such a pivotal part of the @spurs beautiful game for 17 seasons. We miss you on that court! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/vVQjo0wu1b
San Antonians are welcome to celebrate Tony Parker Day however they like, but Saturday holds at least one opportunity to meet the man himself. The longtime Spur and brief Hornet will be posted up in Dillard's jewelry section at North Star Mall from 3:30-5 p.m. to give fans a chance to say "Merci, Tony" in person.
Thank you so much @Ron_Nirenberg! Such a huge honor, I love my city 🙏🏻 San Antonio for life! #GoSpursGo https://t.co/xsa9DpFT7i— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) November 7, 2019
