New Pin Remembers the Time Manu Ginobili Swatted a Bat During a Spurs Game

What's better than Batman, you may ask?Batmanu!A new pin from @pushsatx pays homage to the one and only Manu Ginobili by remembering one of his most iconic on-court moments. While our favorite Argentinean executed plenty of badass moves during his time with the Spurs, one of the most memorable was when he grabbed a bat out of the airIn case you forgot, let's relive the moment. It was Halloween 2009, and the Spurs were playing the Sacramento Kings. Right in the middle of a play, a bat swooped in, just above the court. While the Coyote, decked out in Batman gear, had a net to catch the creature, Ginobili simply swatted it out of the air and carried it off the court.The fearless basketball star needed multiple rounds of rabies shots, but the moment got him a quirky job offer after he retired in 2018 — and now a pin. The simple design shows Ginobili with a Batman-esque mask and a black jersey with "Batmanu" on it.You may want to be quick about ordering the pins , priced at $10 each, since they'll likely go quick.

