San Antonio Roller Rink Hosting Adult-Only Throwback Thursday Skate Nights

Car-Vel Skate Center want San Antonians to know that the roller rink isn't just for kiddies anymore. Located off Bandera, the space hosts its fair share of birthday parties and other youngster-centric fare, but Thursday nights are now for grown-ups only.Each Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m., the "olds" will take over, jamming to the greatest hits from the '70s and '80s. Everyone 21 and up is welcome, so you don't have to have lived through the disco-era to strap on the skates and roll out.The best part? These Throwback Thursday events are also BYOB.While you may have heard elsewhere that the skate nights are only occurring in November, we're here to let you know that Car-Vel confirmed that the Adult Skates are here to stay, so roller rink aficionados can make this a weekly pilgrimage.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.