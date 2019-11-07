Email
Thursday, November 7, 2019

San Antonio Roller Rink Hosting Adult-Only Throwback Thursday Skate Nights

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 4:27 PM

Car-Vel Skate Center want San Antonians to know that the roller rink isn't just for kiddies anymore. Located off Bandera, the space hosts its fair share of birthday parties and other youngster-centric fare, but Thursday nights are now for grown-ups only.

Each Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m., the "olds" will take over, jamming to the greatest hits from the '70s and '80s. Everyone 21 and up is welcome, so you don't have to have lived through the disco-era to strap on the skates and roll out.

The best part? These Throwback Thursday events are also BYOB.

While you may have heard elsewhere that the skate nights are only occurring in November, we're here to let you know that Car-Vel confirmed that the Adult Skates are here to stay, so roller rink aficionados can make this a weekly pilgrimage.



$10, 7:30-10 p.m. Thursdays, Car-Vel Skate Center, 6807 Bandera Rd., (210) 684-8900, carvelskatecenter.com.
Event Details Adult Skate at Car-Vel Skate Center
@ Car-Vel Skate Center
6807 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Price: $10
Special Events
