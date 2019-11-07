Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 7, 2019

There's Something for Everyone at the Fall 2019 Edition of TEDxSanAntonio

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge TEDXSANANTONIO
  • TEDxSanAntonio
TEDxSanAntonio will bring TED Talks’ well-known style of short and sweet conference speeches to the Alamo City.

You’ve probably seen — either by choice or by force — at least one, but if you’ve somehow been spared the experience, the gist is that great thinkers communicate their big ideas in 18 minutes or less, which are then shared widely online. In the age of the viral video, the TED concept has spread worldwide, expanding into regional organizations that host their own TEDx conferences.

This year, the theme of San Antonio’s event is “re:frame” and the speakers include Graham Conway, an automotive engineer at the Southwest Research Institute; Alex Bailey, the founder of local non-profit Black Outside; and Jenny Lawson, a New York Times bestselling writer and blogger.

The full list of nine speakers includes something for everyone, though in the spirit of TED talks, each is still likely to inspire people that aren’t necessarily part of the speaker’s target demographic.



$50-$60, Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-9 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, tedxsanantonio.com.
Event Details TEDxSanAntonio
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 9, 1-9 p.m.
Price: $50-$60
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • TEDxSanAntonio

    Staff Pick
    TEDxSanAntonio @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 1-9 p.m. $50-$60
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Guitar Heroes: San Antonio’s Custom Instrument Builders Produce One-of-Kind Axes That Can Sell for Thousands — or Just Scratch a Creative Itch Read More

  2. Second Saturday Roundup: Some San Antonio Artists Are Getting an Early Start Read More

  3. Award-Winning Documentary on San Antonio PD Mental Health Officers to Premiere on HBO This Month Read More

  4. Late Night Host Jimmy Fallon Spotted Running Around UT Campus, Riding Scooter Down Sixth Street Read More

  5. Luminaria Returns to Hemisfair This Saturday with Meditation Temple, Giant Twister Game and More Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation