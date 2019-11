Artpace Fall International Artists-In-Residence Prep Furiously for Its Exhibition Opening

Artists: they're just like us!Artpace's Fall 2019 Artists-In-Residence may have hefty pedigrees , but they're still subject to many of the same pressures we plebeians face. As the days count down until the November 14 opening, each of the three artists on deck for this fall's residency is working tirelessly to complete their exhibitions in time for the big day.Last weekend, Texas artist Jessica Halonen (Austin) gave international artist Emre Hüner (Istanbul, Turkey) a tour of some local color, as the two artists ran rampant in Pick-N-Pull seeking scrapyard supplies to use in their work.Meanwhile, national artist Cauleen Smith has been skewing more toward home improvement, building a wall on which to project her trademark video work As with each iteration of the Artpace residency, we won't quite know what to expect until the opening is upon us, but these sneak peeks have certainly piqued our interest.

