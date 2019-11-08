Email
Friday, November 8, 2019

Artpace Fall International Artists-In-Residence Prep Furiously for Its Exhibition Opening

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 3:03 PM

click image Jessica Halonen - FACEBOOK / ARTPACE SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Artpace San Antonio
  • Jessica Halonen
Artists: they're just like us!

Artpace's Fall 2019 Artists-In-Residence may have hefty pedigrees, but they're still subject to many of the same pressures we plebeians face. As the days count down until the November 14 opening, each of the three artists on deck for this fall's residency is working tirelessly to complete their exhibitions in time for the big day.
click image Emre Hüner and Jessica Halonen at Pick-N-Pull - FACEBOOK / ARTPACE SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Artpace San Antonio
  • Emre Hüner and Jessica Halonen at Pick-N-Pull
Last weekend, Texas artist Jessica Halonen (Austin) gave international artist Emre Hüner (Istanbul, Turkey) a tour of some local color, as the two artists ran rampant in Pick-N-Pull seeking scrapyard supplies to use in their work.

Meanwhile, national artist Cauleen Smith has been skewing more toward home improvement, building a wall on which to project her trademark video work.
As with each iteration of the Artpace residency, we won't quite know what to expect until the opening is upon us, but these sneak peeks have certainly piqued our interest.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, November 14, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.
Event Details Fall 2019 International Artist-In-Residence Opening and Talk
@ Artpace
445 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Art and Free
We're keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


