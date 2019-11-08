Email
Friday, November 8, 2019

Get Ready to Cry When the Spurs Retire Tony Parker's Jersey During Matchup Against Memphis Grizzlies

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 11:11 AM

With New Orleans Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson sidelined until December following knee surgery, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is making an early bid for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honors. Morant recently led the Grizzlies to their first win of the season behind a pair of signature plays, including a game-tying runner off the glass in crunch time and a key block on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving to send the game to overtime.

Despite minute restrictions, Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has also excelled, notching his first double-double of the young season in a home win against the Washington Bullets. Murray’s impact on San Antonio’s defense is undeniable, and will likely increase as restrictions are lifted.

A fast-paced duel between Murray and Morant should be a fitting overture for Tony Parker’s jersey retirement ceremony, where the Spurs will honor the four-time NBA champion and greatest point guard in franchise history.

$60-$1,502, Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
