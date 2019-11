Get Ready to Cry When the Spurs Retire Tony Parker's Jersey During Matchup Against Memphis Grizzlies

With New Orleans Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson sidelined until December following knee surgery, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is making an early bid for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honors. Morant recently led the Grizzlies to their first win of the season behind a pair of signature plays, including a game-tying runner off the glass in crunch time and a key block on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving to send the game to overtime.Despite minute restrictions, Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has also excelled, notching his first double-double of the young season in a home win against the Washington Bullets. Murray’s impact on San Antonio’s defense is undeniable, and will likely increase as restrictions are lifted.A fast-paced duel between Murray and Morant should be a fitting overture for Tony Parker’s jersey retirement ceremony, where the Spurs will honor the four-time NBA champion and greatest point guard in franchise history.$60-$1,502, Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.