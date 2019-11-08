Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 8, 2019

Golden Girls Puppet Parody Setting Up at the Empire Theatre So You Can Laugh at All the Sass and Schemes

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge EMPIRE THEATRE
  • Empire Theatre
Grab the shoulder pads, because That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody is making its way to San Antonio, bringing sass, schemes and laughter to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

Honoring the hit television show, the puppet parody brings to life the crazy shenanigans of Rose, Blanche, Sofia and Dorothy as they navigate senior life in ’80s-era Miami. The show promises to capture the late comedic actresses — plus the immortal Betty White — through expressive puppets that bring iconic quotes, heartfelt scenes and recognizable voices to life for nostalgic or even new audiences.

Maybe they’ll even thank you for being a friend.

$39.50, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Nov. 10, 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy, Theater and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody

    Staff Pick
    That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

    • Sun., Nov. 10, 2 & 7:30 p.m. $39.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Late Night Host Jimmy Fallon Spotted Running Around UT Campus, Riding Scooter Down Sixth Street Read More

  2. San Antonio Roller Rink Hosting Adult-Only Throwback Thursday Skate Nights Read More

  3. San Antonio Native Shea Serrano May Be a Revered Author, but He Remains a Man of the People Read More

  4. Mayor to Declare November 9 as Tony Parker Day in San Antonio; Former Spur to Host Meet and Greet Saturday Read More

  5. New Pin Remembers the Time Manu Ginobili Swatted a Bat During a Spurs Game Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation