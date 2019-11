Golden Girls Puppet Parody Setting Up at the Empire Theatre So You Can Laugh at All the Sass and Schemes

Grab the shoulder pads, becauseis making its way to San Antonio, bringing sass, schemes and laughter to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.Honoring the hit television show, the puppet parody brings to life the crazy shenanigans of Rose, Blanche, Sofia and Dorothy as they navigate senior life in ’80s-era Miami. The show promises to capture the late comedic actresses — plus the immortal Betty White — through expressive puppets that bring iconic quotes, heartfelt scenes and recognizable voices to life for nostalgic or even new audiences.Maybe they’ll even thank you for being a friend.

