Friday, November 8, 2019

Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating Spotlights the Millennial Hustle This Month

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO
  • Courtesy of Texas Public Radio
Texas Public Radio knows that — in the immortal words of Rick Ross — everyday we're hustlin'.

Next Tuesday, TPR's Worth Repeating will take a note from the millennial handbook: each of the seven featured speakers will tell stories all about that hustle.

The monthly storytelling series features San Antonians who each tell a seven minute story centered on the month's theme. Unlike other storytelling series, Worth Repeating is all about the perspectives of locals, giving each event that puro San Antonio flavor.

"Hustle" will feature stories about pounding the pavement and working — or perhaps grifting — the way to the top. Although it became popular as a rallying cry for overworked and underpaid millennials, the hustle doesn't just belong to a single generation. As with all Worth Repeating events, storytellers will run the gambit in age, profession and philosophical leanings.



After November's hustle-centric stories, Worth Repeating will be back in December with local takes on holiday spirit and feelings of gratitude in "#Blessed."

$7-$10, 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 801-8232, tpr.org.
Event Details Worth Repeating: Hustle
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
Price: $7-$10
Buy Tickets
Special Events and Talks Plus
Map

