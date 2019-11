Make Your Friends Jealous by Watching Hotly Anticipated Whodunnit Knives Out a Week Early in San Antonio

This fall,may lose its crown as the preeminent murder-mystery send-up. After wowing audiences at Austin's Fantastic Fest in September, Rian Johnson'sis getting wide release at the end of this month.However, there's good news for anyone champing at the bit to see this satirical whodunnit: theaters across San Antonio are screeninga week early on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.A bunch of local theaters have gotten in on the action, including the Alamo Drafthouse's Park North and Westlakes locations as well as the Santikos Casa Blanca Palladium IMAX and Silverado 16 is the latest from the director of 2005 neo-noirand surprisingly controversialentryIt alsofeatures an all-star cast intermingling A-list action heroes such as Chris Evans and Daniel Craig with award-winning character actors including Michael Shannon and Toni Collette, not to mention Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer. And this barely scratches the surface — hell, we didn't even mention LaKeith Stanfield.Reviewers have noted Johnson's loving treatment for his source material, which is immediately identifiable from the film's IMDb page . Craig's detective character Benoit Blanc is an obvious nod to Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, although his clean-shaven face and pronounced Southern drawl imply that the similarities end there.If reviews are to be believed, mystery lovers will want to seeat the earliest possible opportunity. Tickets for the advance screenings are currently available, but fans better act quickly, because they're selling fast.

