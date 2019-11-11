Make Your Friends Jealous by Watching Hotly Anticipated Whodunnit Knives Out a Week Early in San Antonio

This fall, Clue may lose its crown as the preeminent murder-mystery send-up. After wowing audiences at Austin's Fantastic Fest in September, Rian Johnson's Knives Out is getting wide release at the end of this month.
However, there's good news for anyone champing at the bit to see this satirical whodunnit: theaters across San Antonio are screening Knives Out a week early on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.
Knives Out is the latest from the director of 2005 neo-noir Brick and surprisingly controversial Star Wars entry The Last Jedi. It alsofeatures an all-star cast intermingling A-list action heroes such as Chris Evans and Daniel Craig with award-winning character actors including Michael Shannon and Toni Collette, not to mention Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer. And this barely scratches the surface — hell, we didn't even mention LaKeith Stanfield.
click to enlarge
Claire Folger
Reviewers have noted Johnson's loving treatment for his source material, which is immediately identifiable from the film's IMDb page. Craig's detective character Benoit Blanc is an obvious nod to Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, although his clean-shaven face and pronounced Southern drawl imply that the similarities end there.
If reviews are to be believed, mystery lovers will want to see Knives Out at the earliest possible opportunity. Tickets for the advance screenings are currently available, but fans better act quickly, because they're selling fast.
$7.75-$12.25, 7 p.m. Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23, Locations vary.
