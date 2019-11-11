Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 11, 2019

Make Your Friends Jealous by Watching Hotly Anticipated Whodunnit Knives Out a Week Early in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge CLAIRE FOLGER
  • Claire Folger
This fall, Clue may lose its crown as the preeminent murder-mystery send-up. After wowing audiences at Austin's Fantastic Fest in September, Rian Johnson's Knives Out is getting wide release at the end of this month.

However, there's good news for anyone champing at the bit to see this satirical whodunnit: theaters across San Antonio are screening Knives Out a week early on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.

A bunch of local theaters have gotten in on the action, including the Alamo Drafthouse's Park North and Westlakes locations as well as the Santikos Casa Blanca, Embassy 14, Palladium IMAX and Silverado 16.

Knives Out is the latest from the director of 2005 neo-noir Brick and surprisingly controversial Star Wars entry The Last Jedi. It also features an all-star cast intermingling A-list action heroes such as Chris Evans and Daniel Craig with award-winning character actors including Michael Shannon and Toni Collette, not to mention Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer. And this barely scratches the surface — hell, we didn't even mention LaKeith Stanfield.



click to enlarge CLAIRE FOLGER
  • Claire Folger

Reviewers have noted Johnson's loving treatment for his source material, which is immediately identifiable from the film's IMDb page. Craig's detective character Benoit Blanc is an obvious nod to Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, although his clean-shaven face and pronounced Southern drawl imply that the similarities end there.

If reviews are to be believed, mystery lovers will want to see Knives Out at the earliest possible opportunity. Tickets for the advance screenings are currently available, but fans better act quickly, because they're selling fast.


$7.75-$12.25, 7 p.m. Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23, Locations vary.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Knives Out Advance Screening (Park North)

    Knives Out Advance Screening (Park North) @ Alamo Drafthouse Park North

    • Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m. $12.25
    • Buy Tickets
  • Knives Out Advance Screening (Westlakes)

    Knives Out Advance Screening (Westlakes) @ Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes

    • Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m. $12
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Roller Rink Hosting Adult-Only Throwback Thursday Skate Nights Read More

  2. Artpace Fall International Artists-In-Residence Prep Furiously for Its Exhibition Opening Read More

  3. San Antonio Native Shea Serrano May Be a Revered Author, but He Remains a Man of the People Read More

  4. Golden Girls Puppet Parody Setting Up at the Empire Theatre So You Can Laugh at All the Sass and Schemes Read More

  5. Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating Spotlights the Millennial Hustle This Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation