TEDx's Return to San Antonio Brought Powerful Female Speakers

TED talks have been giving speakers from around the world a unique platform to share big thoughts and ideas since 1984. Last weekend, TEDx — an independently organized TED-like event — paid its second visit to San Antonio's Charline McCombs Empire Theater.

TEDx events are a subsidiary of the official TED conference, which occurs annually in Canada. Typically, these events are organized by local volunteers aiming to build deeper connections between members of the community. This year, the theme of TEDxSanAntonio was "re:frame," which focused on approaching various topics from distinct perspectives.

The conference featured six speakers, including economist and journalist Allison Schrager, engineer Graham Conway and "The Bloggess" Jenny Lawson. From economics to energy, these speakers approached their topics with an amount of fervor only personal experience can bring.

So apparently I ruffled a few people with my talk yesterday, and that’s totally fine. The purpose of re:frame was to push you out of your comfort zone. I respect men and women alike who don’t support female ministers or pastors, that is 💯 % your choice. #reframe — Kierra Alderman (@kiealderman) November 10, 2019

Perhaps one of the strongest messages was delivered by author and minister Kierra Alderman, who received a standing ovation for speaking on gender discrimination experienced by women striving to be religious leaders."Whether we realize it or not, religion is a part of our daily lives in America," Alderman said. "Our most prominent leaders are religious. If women are barred from leadership in religion, what does that say about the leadership of our country?"



Conference attendee Sarah Mellor had never been to a TEDx event before. However, she was excited to see everything unfold in real time.



"There’s something unique about being able to experience something like this live," Mellor said. "The energy is really great, and I love being able to interact with other people as everything is happening."



