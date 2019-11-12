Inspired By Its 'Waking Dream' Exhibit, Ruby City to Offer Free Screening of The Matrix

This past May, months before Ruby City’s official ribbon cutting, the art center teamed up with Blue Star to screen the highly-acclaimed filmto the public under the banner of “The Contemporary Film Series.” Following up on their promise to host these film screenings twice annually, the two groups will show the Wachowskis’ 1999 filmIn line with Ruby City’s current exhibit “Waking Dream,” the movie supposes a dystopian future where everybody lives within a simulated reality. Combining techniques from Hong Kong action movies with science fiction themes,has become one of the most iconic films from the ‘90s. With the renewed Keanu-fever and the newly-opened Ruby City focusing on the connection between real life and dreams, there may be no more apt time than now to revisit— or experience it for the first time.An added bonus: two short films from local artist Joey Fauerso will be screened prior to the main event.

