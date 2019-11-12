Email
Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Inspired By Its 'Waking Dream' Exhibit, Ruby City to Offer Free Screening of The Matrix

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 11:11 AM

This past May, months before Ruby City’s official ribbon cutting, the art center teamed up with Blue Star to screen the highly-acclaimed film Moonlight to the public under the banner of “The Contemporary Film Series.” Following up on their promise to host these film screenings twice annually, the two groups will show the Wachowskis’ 1999 film The Matrix.

In line with Ruby City’s current exhibit “Waking Dream,” the movie supposes a dystopian future where everybody lives within a simulated reality. Combining techniques from Hong Kong action movies with science fiction themes, The Matrix has become one of the most iconic films from the ‘90s. With the renewed Keanu-fever and the newly-opened Ruby City focusing on the connection between real life and dreams, there may be no more apt time than now to revisit The Matrix — or experience it for the first time.

An added bonus: two short films from local artist Joey Fauerso will be screened prior to the main event.

Free, Saturday, Nov. 16, 6-10 p.m., Ruby City, 111 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.
