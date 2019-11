Step into Linda Pace's Subconsciousness at Ruby City's Dream Tour on Thursday

While Linda Pace built Artpace in life, Ruby City is a testament to her posthumous legacy.The 14,000 square foot complex is literally built on a dream and a promise. Two months prior to her death, Pace drew a "ruby city" that appeared to her in a dream and made esteemed architect David Adjaye swear to make it a reality.In conjunction with Ruby City's opening exhibition, "Waking Dream," Head of Collections & Communications Kelly O'Connor — herself a former studio assistant for Pace — will lead a special Dream Tour. The tour will focus on Ruby City's extensive collection of Pace's work, which was tied closely with her dreams, from the eye-catching assemblageto the quietly menacing, itself a prescient symbol embodying the cancer that would ultimately take her life.The free, hour-long tour will give visitors a guided look at Pace's oeuvre and serve as an introduction to the Ruby City complex, which only opened to the public a few weeks ago.Those interested in a the tour should RSVP at events@rubycity.org to reserve a spot.

