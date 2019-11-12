Email
Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Step into Linda Pace's Subconsciousness at Ruby City's Dream Tour on Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 10:38 AM

click image TWITTER / RUBYCITYART
  • Twitter / RubyCityArt
While Linda Pace built Artpace in life, Ruby City is a testament to her posthumous legacy.

The 14,000 square foot complex is literally built on a dream and a promise. Two months prior to her death, Pace drew a "ruby city" that appeared to her in a dream and made esteemed architect David Adjaye swear to make it a reality.

In conjunction with Ruby City's opening exhibition, "Waking Dream," Head of Collections & Communications Kelly O'Connor — herself a former studio assistant for Pace — will lead a special Dream Tour. The tour will focus on Ruby City's extensive collection of Pace's work, which was tied closely with her dreams, from the eye-catching assemblage Red Project to the quietly menacing Red Crab in Back Seat, itself a prescient symbol embodying the cancer that would ultimately take her life.

click image FACEBOOK / RUBY CITY
  • Facebook / Ruby City
The free, hour-long tour will give visitors a guided look at Pace's oeuvre and serve as an introduction to the Ruby City complex, which only opened to the public a few weeks ago.



Those interested in a the tour should RSVP at events@rubycity.org to reserve a spot.

Free (RSVP Required), 6-7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, Ruby City, 150 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.
Event Details Dream Tour
@ Ruby City
150 Camp St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 6-7 p.m.
Price: Free
Art and Free
Map

