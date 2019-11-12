Email
Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Spurs' Tribute Video to Tony Parker Has a Lot of Fans in Their Feelings

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
While Tony Parker's jersey retirement ceremony was sure to bring tears to the eyes of fans at the AT&T Center and those watching online, the Spurs' tribute video to its former point guard has also made fans plenty emotional.

When the clip includes interviews with Parker, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and other Spurs greats as well as highlights from TP's career, it's hard not to be.

"It's almost like everything that happened in my life prepared me to be the starting point guard of the Spurs," Parker says in the video.

Yep. Right. In. The. Feels.



While Parker says in the video that his favorite player was Michael Jordan, his brother's favorite was David Robinson. Tony adds that it was surreal to be playing alongside the Admiral, who he remembers watching when was just 5 years old. During the retirement ceremony, Robinson joked that he knew it was time to retire when Parker, who's 17 years younger than him, made the team and could outplay him easily.

The tribute video also touches on Parker's relationship with head coach Gregg Popovich, who apologized Monday night for physically and mentally abusing the Frenchman in his early years with the Spurs. Both men said that tough love paid off since it made Parker into the player he eventually became.


Parker attributes that success to the Big Three.

"Even if you wanted to write the story, I don't think you start your story with a little point guard from France, a shooting guard from Argentina and a guy from the islands," Parker said. "I feel lucky that I was part of something that maybe will never happen again in NBA history."

During the video, Parker also gives a shoutout to the fans for how dedicated they are.

"Spurs fans, they really care about us," he said. "The support is unbelievable."

That much is true, based on how fans were sharing their feelings online.

If you want to stay in your feelings, but also have a laugh, here's TP's induction into the Legends Club for the H-E-B commercials.
