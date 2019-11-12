The Spurs' Tribute Video to Tony Parker Has a Lot of Fans in Their Feelings

Merci Tony pour tous ces moments de bonheur partagés!@tonyparker | #MerciTony pic.twitter.com/xn858VB8f9— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
*Cries the whole @tonyparker jersey retirement ceremony*— Alissa (@alissaa_castro) November 12, 2019
I got a lump in my throat that Tony Parker tribute sent me. Its officially the end of an era.😔 Goodbye big 3🥺— ⚜Jacqueen⚜ (@queenjacquleen) November 12, 2019
You will always be my Point Guard! Thank you for all the memories! 😢@tonyparker #MerciTony— Robert. (@Robert_zepeda20) November 12, 2019
There never was nor will be a trio exactly like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker ever, ever again. Proud to be a Spurs fan since #21's rookie campaign in 97/98#GoSpursGo#MerciTony— Mark Oliveras (@MarkOliveras215) November 12, 2019
I’m not crying...— Jake Poell (@RowdyHawk) November 12, 2019
You’re not crying...
WE ALL CRYING 😭😭😭 #TonyParker
Did I cry watching Tony Parker’s ceremony?? Hell no.— John Lanty (@_Lantern96) November 12, 2019
(Yes)
Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili played 778 games together - the most of any trio in NBA history.— Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) November 12, 2019
Now they are all three on court together with their jerseys hanging in the rafters side by side in San Antonio.
Tony Parker was a killer. He was one of the best PG’s of his generation. He’ll 100% be in Springfield one day. That Spurs dynasty was one for the ages, they were so fundamentally good it was incredible! #NBA #Spurs— Kyle Murphy (@MurphTHEgreat1) November 12, 2019
This @tonyparker ceremony got me in tears. 😥😥 favorite player of all time.— Melo (@Cudlife94) November 12, 2019
Watching the Tony Parker Jersey Retirement Party, makes me thankful for being able to witness and being a fan of something that we will never see again ..... the BIG 3!!!! Merci Tony.— Sergio (@scarr_23) November 12, 2019
GO SPURS GO!!!!#spurs #MerciTony
Goats and G.O.A.T.S. with the @spurs legends. 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/KhQMqcnY5U pic.twitter.com/uwylR5xcxN— H-E-B (@HEB) November 12, 2019
