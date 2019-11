Three San Antonio Artists Selected for 'State of the Art 2020' at Crystal Bridges and The Momentary in Arkansas

A few of San Anto's artists will be making a road trip to good ol' Arkansas in early 2020.To inaugurate the new contemporary art space The Momentary, American art museum Crystal Bridges is presenting a joint exhibition of 60 working American artists that will be hosted at both campuses, which are located a few blocks apart in downtown Bentonville, AR. After a vetting process that included studio visits by Crystal Bridges curators, multidisciplinary artist and Blue Star Contemporary Education Manager Mari Hernandez , Presa House Gallery co-owner and summer 2018 Artpace resident Jenelle Esparza, and Texas State professor and Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency alumna Joey Fauerso have made the cut.Their work will be featured amongst the more than 100 pieces to be included in "State of the Art 2020," which is centered on art made in the past three years. Some artists will also create site-specific works for the exhibition that respond to the interior architecture of The Momentary and Crystal Bridges.Also among the 60 selected artists is Tucson, Arizona, artist Sama Alshaibi, who was recently in town as one of Artpace's spring 2019 residents The Momentary is the Walton family's modern follow-up to Crystal Bridges, which was founded in 2011 by Walmart heiress and Trinity University alumna Alice Walton. The satellite space will open on February 22, 2020 in a former cheese factory near the main Crystal Bridges campus.For anyone willing to make the road trip, "State of the Art 2020" will be on view at The Momentary and Crystal Bridges from February 22 through May 24 of next year.

