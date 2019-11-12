Email
Tuesday, November 12, 2019

YUMiCON and its Large-Breasted Logo Want to Take On San Japan

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 12:47 PM

click image FACEBOOK / YUMICON
  • Facebook / YUMiCON
Thought the war of the cons was over? Think again. At the end of the month, baby anime convention YUMiCON hopes to horn in on San Japan's territory with a one-day event hosted at the Henry B. González Convention Center — a feat that we admit Alamo City Comic Con couldn't even manage this year.

YUMiCON launched in 2018 as a hybrid anime and fighting game convention at Wonderland of the Americas, San Antonio's top venue for smaller, scrappier events. This year, the con's organizers are thinking big in more ways than one — they've upgraded to the massive halls of HBG, and given their official logo the boobs to match.

This year's event is slated to feature Fortnite tournaments and arcade stations, as well as card and board games provided by the San Antonio Library for luddite attendees. Fans hankering for a celeb encounter will have to be satisfied by a singular voice actor — although, to their credit, YUMiCON's organizers got Cowboy Bebop star Melissa Fahn to agree to come meet fans in San Anto.

The con also aims to make itself a cosplay destination, with appearances by several professional cosplayers on the docket, plus a cosplay contest for attendees.



Between its big venue upgrade and — ahem — "enhanced" branding, it looks like YUMiCON is coming hard for San Japan's anime-loving audience. But, with so many geeky events gobbling up San Antonian's dollars and a less-than-ideal date of November 30 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving — there's no telling whether their crowds will grow to match.

$10-$40, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, November 30, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, yumicon.com.
Event Details YUMiCON
@ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
900 E. Market St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: $10-$40
Special Events
Map

