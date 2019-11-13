Comedian Franco Escamilla to Bring PAYASO Tour to San Antonio for All-Spanish Show at the Majestic

Franco Escamilla’s sense of humor is pretty much everything you could ask for in a comedian — he’s raunchy, he’s sarcastic, he’s fun — and he’s coming to San Antonio for his 2019 PAYASO world tour.The only catch? His entire set will be en Español.His sharp wit and biting observational expressions are not only conveyed through stand-up, but through heartfelt songs as well. Some of his most popular tunes include “El Silencio De Tu Adiós” and “Nosotros Cantores,” both about his struggles with love and self-identity.So, for anyone fluent in Spanish and in the mood to laugh — and maybe also cry — Escamilla’s show could be a good way to spend the night.

