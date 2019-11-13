Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Comedian Franco Escamilla to Bring PAYASO Tour to San Antonio for All-Spanish Show at the Majestic
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 10:40 AM
click to enlarge
Franco Escamilla’s sense of humor is pretty much everything you could ask for in a comedian — he’s raunchy, he’s sarcastic, he’s fun — and he’s coming to San Antonio for his 2019 PAYASO world tour.
The only catch? His entire set will be en Español.
His sharp wit and biting observational expressions are not only conveyed through stand-up, but through heartfelt songs as well. Some of his most popular tunes include “El Silencio De Tu Adiós” and “Nosotros Cantores,” both about his struggles with love and self-identity.
So, for anyone fluent in Spanish and in the mood to laugh — and maybe also cry — Escamilla’s show could be a good way to spend the night.
$69-$129, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
Price:
$69-$129
Comedy
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, comedy, Texas, San Antonio, Franco Escamilla, Spanish, PAYASO, tour, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.