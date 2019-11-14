Last Call Before Christmas: Two Plays Worth Seeing in San Antonio Before Holiday Content Takes Over

San Antonio fans of the dramatic arts may soon be awash in Yuletide fare, but before then a pair of local theaters are set to open productions with absolutely nothing to do with the holidays.This weekend, The Overtime Theater brings back a well-received production for a special two-night engagement, and Trinity University will premiere a musical with a twist — audience participation.On Friday and Saturday, Jeff Stetson'sreturns to The Overtime for an encore after last March's weeklong run. The play posits an imaginary rendezvous between the seminal civil rights figures Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X, played by Ronnie Whyman Alexander and Carl E. Brooks. In a hotel room in Harlem, they discuss their differing philosophies, "both prepared to die for their beliefs but neither aware of how soon their assassins' bullets would await them."Not satisfied by other writers' attempts to supply the missing ending to Charles Dickens' final novel, Rupert Holmes — yes, the guy who sang "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" — made a musical fromand left the identity of Drood's attacker for the audience to decide. Trinity University's theater students will premiere their spin on the Tony Award-winning musical this weekend with a seven-performance run that unfortunately won't allow for all eight possible murderers to be unveiled, so audiences should choose their culprits wisely.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.