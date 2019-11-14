Thursday, November 14, 2019
Local Bakers to Compete in British Bake-Off Inspired By San Antonio Museum of Art Exhibition 'Victorian Radicals'
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 8:22 AM
San Antonio Museum of Art
“On your marks, get set, bake!”
Local culinary whizzes will gather to celebrate the San Antonio Museum of Art’s exhibition “Victorian Radicals” in the most British way possible: a bake off. Inspired by the wildly popular BBC series, SAMA invited both amateur and professional San Anto bakers to strut their stuff in a competition to create the most delectable confections.
Onlookers can ooh and ahh at cookies, cakes and other signature dishes on display at the final presentation while judges — including Culinary Institute of America professor of baking and pastry Melissa Fritz and SAMA’s William Keyse Rudolph, curator of “Victorian Radicals” — determine which one is deserving of the top prize, a cool $500!
$12-$20, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m., Great Hall, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m.
Price:
Free
Special Events
