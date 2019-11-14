Thursday, November 14, 2019
Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink to Open at Travis Park Next Month
It's about time to lace up those skates and show off your best moves, as downtown San Antonio prepares to transform into a winter wonderland, complete with an outdoor ice skating rink at Travis Park
The Rotary Club of San Antonio announced plans to make Travis "the coolest place in town" earlier this year, but the club has since confirmed the rink will officially open in early December and run through Feb. 2020.
According to the Rotary Club's website, the skating rink is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors in the coming months. The rink could become an annual holiday tradition moving forward.
General admission will cost $10 and skate rentals will cost $4. For more information, visit rotaryicerink.com
