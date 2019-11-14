San Antonio Students Can Earn Free Admission to the Witte's Mythic Creatures Exhibit By Reading

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Witte Museum
Move over, Bluebonnet Books
— there's a new reading challenge in town. San Antonio students fascinated by myths and monsters can earn free admission to the Witte Museum's Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids
exhibit by reading 10 books or participating in 10 local library activities.
The Witte and San Antonio Public Library dreamed up "Mythic Creatures, Magical Books"
to capitalize on the fact that mysterious creatures from the kraken to the chupacabra fascinate kids of all ages. The inclusive program is open for all students from pre-K to 12th grade, as long as they bring along a completed reading log
, which means that the whole family can get in on the action.
In tandem with the program, SAPL compiled a helpful list
of suggested books including Robin McKinley's The Hero and the Crown
, Dana Simpson's Phoebe and Her Unicorn
and Brittany Jacobs' The Kraken's Rules for Making Friends.
However, students aren't required to stick to it — any books will do.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Witte Museum
That being said, a quick perusal of the SAPL catalog shows plenty of thematically-appropriate options: you can't go wrong with hits like Christopher Paolini's Eragon
and Ursula LeGuin's A Wizard of Earthsea
, of course, but deeper cuts like Anne McCaffrey's short story collection Get Off the Unicorn
are also available. The little 'uns can get an age-appropriate introduction to an infamous goat-sucking cryptid via the picture-book The Chupacabra Ate the Candelabra
and high schoolers can make headway on the AP Reading List by picking up John Gardner's spin on the Beowulf legend, Grendel
.
If any of you grown-ups want to get in on the action, consider grabbing a copy of Haruki Murakami's Hard Boiled Wonderland at the End of the World
, wherein the protagonist analyzes the dreams of unicorns whose skulls look strikingly similar to an extinct creature
from the prehistoric plains of Siberia.
click to enlarge
Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids
-
Courtesy of the Witte Museum
-
A cast of a woolly rhinoceros (Coelodonta antiquitatis) skull
is on view until January 12, 2020, leaving plenty of time for readers to get crackin'. To get an extra bang for their buck, adults can take advantage of discounted admission to Mythic Creatures
during the Witte's free general admission hours from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
