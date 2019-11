Santikos Rialto to Reopen After Extensive Remodel with Throwback Name

Santikos Rialto is set to reopen after an extensive remodel — and with a new name.Sort of.The local theater closed in July for an extensive remodel, including updates to 10 auditoriums with recliner seating, a bar and arcade. The changes in the amenities and aesthetic will be in line with the theater being reverted back to its original name, the Santikos Galaxy Theater , which it opened with in 1979.Located at 2938 NE Loop 410 in Northeast San Antonio, the theater was rebranded as the Santikos Rialto Brewhaus in the early 2000s.The theater was expected to reopen Friday, but will be closed another week to give staff more time to train and get familiar with the updates, according to KSAT Santikos Galaxy will welcome local film buffs and nostalgic San Antonians alike beginning Friday, November 22.

