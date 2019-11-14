Spurs Taking On Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center on Saturday

When the Spurs hosted the Trail Blazers back in October, San Antonio squeezed by with a 113-110 victory, thanks to a narrowly missed three-pointer by Damian Lillard at the buzzer. After a cold start, Lillard heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 consecutive points while showcasing his reputation as perhaps the most dangerous late-game gunner in the league.Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan matched Lillard with 27 points for the night, and reserve Derrick White contributed 21 crucial points off the bench. White and point guard Dejounte Murray will be critical in containing Portland’s stellar backcourt of Lillard and CJ McCollum in Saturday night’s anticipated rematch with the Blazers. White’s rapid ascendance was a silver lining for the Spurs last season, and he could once again prove vital to the team’s success as he settles into a reserve role.

