Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Spurs Taking On Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
  • Spurs Sports & Entertainment
When the Spurs hosted the Trail Blazers back in October, San Antonio squeezed by with a 113-110 victory, thanks to a narrowly missed three-pointer by Damian Lillard at the buzzer. After a cold start, Lillard heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 consecutive points while showcasing his reputation as perhaps the most dangerous late-game gunner in the league.

Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan matched Lillard with 27 points for the night, and reserve Derrick White contributed 21 crucial points off the bench. White and point guard Dejounte Murray will be critical in containing Portland’s stellar backcourt of Lillard and CJ McCollum in Saturday night’s anticipated rematch with the Blazers. White’s rapid ascendance was a silver lining for the Spurs last season, and he could once again prove vital to the team’s success as he settles into a reserve role.

$16-$1,661, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Event Details Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $16-$1,661
Buy from Ticketmaster
Sports
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

    Staff Pick
    Spurs vs. Trail Blazers @ AT&T Center

    • Sat., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. $16-$1,661
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. YUMiCON and its Large-Breasted Logo Want to Take On San Japan Read More

  2. Farruquito, Considered One of the Greatest Flamenco Dancers, Will Perform in San Antonio on Friday Read More

  3. The Spurs' Tribute Video to Tony Parker Has a Lot of Fans in Their Feelings Read More

  4. Comedian Franco Escamilla to Bring PAYASO Tour to San Antonio for All-Spanish Show at the Majestic Read More

  5. Spurs Fans Give Tony Parker a Sendoff Fitting for His Contributions to Four Championships, the Big Three Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation