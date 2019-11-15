Email
Friday, November 15, 2019

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio's Annual Nutcracker Production Will Feature 200 Young Performers

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge ALEXANDER DEVORA PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Alexander Devora Photography
Two things are inevitable each December: performances of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. The Children's Ballet of San Antonio, or CBSA, is jumping into the fray early this year with a three-day engagement of The Children's Nutcracker at the Lila Cockrell Theatre next week.

Notable for its inclusive casting, CBSA has amassed 200 dancers, gymnasts, actors and other performing artists whose ages range from 3 to 19 for this year's production. The Children's Nutcracker will put a twist on the traditional narrative, bringing The Nutcracker into the 21st century and eschewing its original German setting in favor of our own city. In lieu of dolls and other old-timey toys, the children's wish lists will feature modern-day gadgets like drones, and San Antonio's unique culture and traditions will be celebrated onstage.

Despite these changes, the ballet will remain a full-length production of Tchaikovsky's classic, brought to life onstage by a talented and adorable cast of San Anto youngsters.

"Dance is for everyone," CBSA founder Vanessa Bessler said in a statement. "The Children's Nutcracker connects with families of the modern age while celebrating the classical ballet masterpiece The Nutcracker."



$25, 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, November 23, Lila Cockrell Theatre, 900 E. Market St., (210) 462-7660, childrensballetofsanantonio.org.
Event Details The Children's Nutcracker
@ Lila Cockrell Theatre
900 E. Market St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Fri., Nov. 22, 7 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 23, 2 & 7 p.m.
(210) 462-7660
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Dance
Map

