Two things are inevitable each December: performances of Charles Dickens'and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's. The Children's Ballet of San Antonio, or CBSA, is jumping into the fray early this year with a three-day engagement ofat the Lila Cockrell Theatre next week.Notable for its inclusive casting , CBSA has amassed 200 dancers, gymnasts, actors and other performing artists whose ages range from 3 to 19 for this year's production.will put a twist on the traditional narrative, bringinginto the 21st century and eschewing its original German setting in favor of our own city. In lieu of dolls and other old-timey toys, the children's wish lists will feature modern-day gadgets like drones, and San Antonio's unique culture and traditions will be celebrated onstage.Despite these changes, the ballet will remain a full-length production of Tchaikovsky's classic, brought to life onstage by a talented and adorable cast of San Anto youngsters."Dance is for everyone," CBSA founder Vanessa Bessler said in a statement. "connects with families of the modern age while celebrating the classical ballet masterpiece."

