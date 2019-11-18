Fans Confused When Tim Duncan Steps Up as Head Coach, Not Becky Hammon, After Gregg Popovich Ejected During Spurs Game

Her-story ALMOST made as San Antonio’s Spurs coach Greg Popovich gets ejected and lead assistant Becky Hammon assumably took over, becoming the first female NBA coach BUT Pop said after the game that it was assistant Tim Duncan that actually took over 😢 pic.twitter.com/g9e8S0Di1X

I want Becky to get in to get her slice of history but goddam do I love this man. Ask a question, by God he'll answer it. Barely.

Chauvinist Pig. Becky is lead assistant and "Timmy" has been coaching for about 15 minutes.

That's awesome, reporter is more interested in the politically correct angle of the story, Pop just tells it like it is though...

It's a hard for me not to see last night as another ex. of a qualified woman being robbed of a chance at history bc a man with less experience was "more deserving" of the job. Timmy has been coaching 3 mos. Becky Hammon has been coaching 5 yrs and is Pop's lead assistant coach.

With Pop’s ejection, Becky Hammon becomes the first woman to serve as head coach of a men’s team in four major sports, making history. #GoSpursGo

The first woman to serve as a head coach of a USA men’s professional sports league. Becky Hammon has now officially served as the first woman head coach in the NBA. In 2019. #WomenInSport pic.twitter.com/sWmOpuSXEP

Since Becky Hammon is officially listed as first assistant with Pop’s ejection she becomes the first female acting head coach of an NBA team during the regular season. And I can’t think of another time in any of 4 major US sports.

A look into the future tonight: Gregg Popovich ejected, Becky Hammon becomes the first woman to take control of an NBA team in a regular season game. Suspect it won't be long until she's given a head coaching opportunity in the league. About her journey: https://t.co/ftPw91xa8R

Raps/Mavs in Dallas is pretty absorbing ... but hard not to shift focus right now to San Antonio: Gregg Popovich has been ejected in the third quarter and Becky Hammon is now coaching the Spurs — with Tim Duncan as top assistant

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.