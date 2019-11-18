Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 18, 2019

Fans Confused When Tim Duncan Steps Up as Head Coach, Not Becky Hammon, After Gregg Popovich Ejected During Spurs Game

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click image TWITTER / NBCSPORTS
  • Twitter / NBCSports
When Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected during Saturday's game, it was assumed that the lead assistant coach would step up. That meant, in theory, Becky Hammon would take the reigns from the sidelines.

Except, that's not what happened.

Hammon, a former WNBA player, became the first female to hold a full-time assistant coach in the NBA when she joined the Spurs. If the logic of the top assistant taking over in the absence of the head coach had held up, she would have been the first woman to serve as head coach of a major men's professional sports team in the U.S. — even if just for a while.

Although Hammon kept on doing her thing after Popovich was ejected during a foul call in the third quarter of the Spurs' matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Pop later clarified that Hammon wasn't filling his shoes for the rest of the game.



Hammon led the coaches' huddles during timeouts following Popovich's ejection, while Tim Duncan, the longtime Spur who's in his first season as an assistant coach, consulted with players.

During a post-game conference, confused media asked Popovich to clarify who was the head coach for the rest of the game.

"Timmy was," he answered.

As for Hammon not being in the lead?
"I'm not here to make history," Popovich said.

That comes after folks on social media assumed during the game that history was in fact being made.
After Popovich clarified about Duncan taking charge, fans online seemed to have mixed reactions to Coach Pop's decision.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Children's Ballet of San Antonio's Annual Nutcracker Production Will Feature 200 Young Performers Read More

  2. Historic Denman Mansion on Grounds of San Antonio Park Renovated and Converted into Event Venue Read More

  3. Emerging Artist Thomas Stokes III Featured in the McNay Art Museum Read More

  4. Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink to Open at Travis Park Next Month Read More

  5. Last Call Before Christmas: Two Plays Worth Seeing in San Antonio Before Holiday Content Takes Over Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation