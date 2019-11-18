Video Dungeon Theatre Will Resurrect Brandon Lee on Thursday with a Free Screening of The Crow

Fromto, films whose stars died prior to release have a particular allure for fans. When it comes to legendary movie star deaths, though, nothing holds a candle to Brandon Lee — son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee — who was killed on the set ofby the tip of a dummy round that had been lodged in the chamber of a prop gun that was used to fire a blank at him.stars Lee as Eric Draven, who is resurrected a year after his murder to take vengeance against his and his fiancée's killers. The film draws from James O'Barr's 1989 comic book series of the same name. It later became a franchise in its own right, spawning a slew of sequels despite the demise of its original star.Lee's death came so close to the completion ofthat director Alex Proyas decided to complete the film, but not without first receiving the blessing of both Lee's fiancée and his mother. The missing material that was planned for the final days of shooting was dealt with via rewrites, a stunt double and CGI. What resulted was quite the anomaly: not only waswell-received by critics, but it also earned well at the box office — $50 million on a budget of $23 million, which isn't half bad for a comic book adaptation made decades before the MCU started raking in major cash.On Thursday, Video Dungeon Theatre revives Lee's iconic final performance for its monthly free film series. As usual, festivities kick off at 9 p.m. at the Oak Hills Tavern, with accompanying snacks and drinks to keep ravenous fans satisfied.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.