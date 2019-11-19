Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Broadway Musical Once Coming to Life with Lots of Singing During Tobin Center Performance Wednesday Night
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 10:36 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
When it comes to Broadway musicals, Once
is more subdued love story than neon-bedecked spectacle.
Adapted from the 2007 film of the same name, it weaves a simple tale about two people who come together by chance and discover their identities through music. Characterized by heartfelt songs and strong performances, Once
may be the perfect musical for aspiring singer-songwriters who enjoy penning haunting love ballads in their spare time.
Oh, and did we mention there’s an onstage bar where audience members can sing along with cast members? It’s a charming detail that can help viewers feel that much closer to the production.
$35.60-$96.50, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$35.60-$96.50
Theater
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, theater, show, Once, Broadway, Tobin Center, San Antonio, Texas, Image
