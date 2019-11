Month-Long Run of Elf The Musical Kicks Off at the Public Theater of San Antonio This Week

Get ready to scream — or in this case sing — “Santa’s coming? I know him! I know him!” as The Public Theater hosts a month-long run ofBased on the 2003 Will Ferrell film, the musical follows Buddy the Elf, played by James Welch, who goes on a quest into the world of humans to figure out his true identity and lineage. Along the way, he encounters obstacles including corporate New York City, an angry father and his faltering belief in the magic of Santa Claus.Paired with festive songs, Buddy’s antics bring an engaging sense of holly-jolliness and a welcome change from the usual holiday stage fare.$10-$45, check website for Thursday showtimes, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through December 22, Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org

