Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

WWE Monday Night RAW Headed to San Antonio in January

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 10:53 AM

click image FACEBOOK / WWE RAW
  • Facebook / WWE RAW
San Antonio wrestling fans should get pumped, because the WWE is returning to the Alamo City early next year.

In late January, WWE's Monday Night RAW Live is headed to the AT&T Center for a one-night show featuring its trademark action, drama and acrobatics.

The card has not been set, likely because the lineup will be contingent on this weekend's big pay-per-view event, the Survivor Series. That being said, WWE superstars like Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are likely to make an appearance.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22.



Tickets starting at $20, 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Event Details WWE Monday Night Raw
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Price: $20+
Buy from Ticketmaster
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • WWE Monday Night Raw

    WWE Monday Night Raw @ AT&T Center

    • Mon., Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. $20+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fans Confused When Tim Duncan Steps Up as Head Coach, Not Becky Hammon, After Gregg Popovich Ejected During Spurs Game Read More

  2. Video Dungeon Theatre Will Resurrect Brandon Lee on Thursday with a Free Screening of The Crow Read More

  3. The City of San Antonio Opens Nominations for the Next Poet Laureate Read More

  4. Emerging Artist Thomas Stokes III Featured in the McNay Art Museum Read More

  5. Historic Denman Mansion on Grounds of San Antonio Park Renovated and Converted into Event Venue Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation