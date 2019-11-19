Tuesday, November 19, 2019
WWE Monday Night RAW Headed to San Antonio in January
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 10:53 AM
click image
San Antonio wrestling fans should get pumped, because the WWE is returning to the Alamo City early next year.
In late January, WWE's Monday Night RAW Live is headed to the AT&T Center for a one-night show featuring its trademark action, drama and acrobatics.
The card has not been set, likely because the lineup will be contingent on this weekend's big pay-per-view event, the Survivor Series. That being said, WWE superstars like Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are likely to make an appearance.
Tickets for the general public go on sale
at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22.
Tickets starting at $20, 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy., (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$20+
Special Events
