Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Blue Man Group Drumming It Up All Weekend at the Majestic Theatre for 'Speechless' Tour
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 10:12 AM
click to enlarge
-
Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Think Blue Man Group went the way of its ’90s percussive theater counterpart Stomp?
Then think again.
Not content to remain a punchline from season two of Arrested Development
, the mute, cobalt-hued percussionists have created a whole new show to wow fans of their trademark paint-splattering, fourth wall-breaking theatrical performances.
The show features all new — and often electronic — instruments, but it doesn’t abandon Blue Man trademarks like the PVC pipes that first made them famous. The Blue Men’s latest single “Data Collection” shows they’re up on current events, although we wonder whether the antics in its music video make data mining and the burgeoning surveillance state seem a bit too endearing.
$40-$199, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23; 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$40-$199
Special Events
