Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Chicana Author Carmen Tafolla Headed to The DoSeum Right After Thanksgiving for Reading and Book Signing

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
Turns out legendary Chicana poet Carmen Tafolla is also an accomplished author of children's books. Tafolla — who has served as Poet Laureate both for San Antonio and the state of Texas this decade — has six entries in the children's literature genre, from Baby Coyote and the Old Woman to the upcoming Fiesta Babies.

Right after Thanksgiving, Tafolla will come to the DoSeum as part of the children's museum's guest author series, which features book readings and signings by writers and illustrators of children's literature so kids can meet the people behind their favorite bedtime books.

During her appearance, Tafolla will read her acclaimed 2009 picture book What Can You Do with a Paleta? A signing and age-appropriate kids' activities will follow. The event is split into two sessions — from 11:30am-12:15pm and 1:30-2:15pm — allowing attendees to choose which best meets their schedule.

The reading is free with general admission to the DoSeum, but an RSVP is required.



$14, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway St., (210) 212-4453, thedoseum.org.
Event Details Guest Author Series: Carmen Tafolla
@ The DoSeum
2800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Price: $14
Buy Tickets
Words and Kids
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Guest Author Series: Carmen Tafolla

    Guest Author Series: Carmen Tafolla @ The DoSeum

    • Sat., Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $14
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fans Confused When Tim Duncan Steps Up as Head Coach, Not Becky Hammon, After Gregg Popovich Ejected During Spurs Game Read More

  2. WWE Monday Night RAW Headed to San Antonio in January Read More

  3. Reality Bites: Comedian Lewis Black’s Had Enough of Selfish, Immature Politicians Running the Country Read More

  4. SAY Sí Announces Move to New Campus on the West Side in 2020 Read More

  5. Broadway Musical Once Coming to Life with Lots of Singing During Tobin Center Performance Wednesday Night Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation