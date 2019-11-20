Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Chicana Author Carmen Tafolla Headed to The DoSeum Right After Thanksgiving for Reading and Book Signing
Turns out legendary Chicana poet Carmen Tafolla is also an accomplished author of children's books. Tafolla — who has served as Poet Laureate both for San Antonio and the state of Texas this decade — has six entries in the children's literature genre, from Baby Coyote and the Old Woman
to the upcoming Fiesta Babies
.
Right after Thanksgiving, Tafolla will come to the DoSeum as part of the children's museum's guest author series, which features book readings and signings by writers and illustrators of children's literature so kids can meet the people behind their favorite bedtime books.
During her appearance, Tafolla will read her acclaimed 2009 picture book What Can You Do with a Paleta?
A signing and age-appropriate kids' activities will follow. The event is split into two sessions — from 11:30am-12:15pm and 1:30-2:15pm — allowing attendees to choose which best meets their schedule.
The reading is free with general admission to the DoSeum, but an RSVP
is required.
$14, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway St., (210) 212-4453, thedoseum.org.
