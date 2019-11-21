Email
Thursday, November 21, 2019

Bihl Haus Arts to Host Reading Featuring Work of Veterans Using Poetry to Deal with PTSD, Depression

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge NATALIE LOPEZ
  • Natalie Lopez
Earlier this month, Bihl Haus Arts opened the exhibition “Beyond Service,” a collection of new work created by veterans, many of whom took part in its “Forward, Arts!” program, which provides an outlet for vets suffering from depression and PTSD. Participating artist Mario Lopez organized “Beyond Service” with help from the Wounded Warrior Project, showcasing artists including Gerardo “Ghost” Casares, Katherine Hopkins, Natalie Lopez and Lionel Sosa.

Continuing to honor the artists’ service, Bihl Haus will host a reading organized by poet Edward Guadalupe Acuña Lucio Cody Jr. with readings from writers Eduardo Cavazos Garza, Molly Huggins, Herb Nordmeyer and others.

Free, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m., Bihl Haus Arts, 2803 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 383-9723, bihlhausarts.org.
Event Details Beyond Service: Poetry and Prose Reading
@ Bihl Haus Arts
2803 Fredericksburg
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m.
Price: Free
Talks, Special Events, Art and Words
Map

