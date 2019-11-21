Bihl Haus Arts to Host Reading Featuring Work of Veterans Using Poetry to Deal with PTSD, Depression

Earlier this month, Bihl Haus Arts opened the exhibition “Beyond Service,” a collection of new work created by veterans, many of whom took part in its “Forward, Arts!” program, which provides an outlet for vets suffering from depression and PTSD. Participating artist Mario Lopez organized “Beyond Service” with help from the Wounded Warrior Project, showcasing artists including Gerardo “Ghost” Casares, Katherine Hopkins, Natalie Lopez and Lionel Sosa.Continuing to honor the artists’ service, Bihl Haus will host a reading organized by poet Edward Guadalupe Acuña Lucio Cody Jr. with readings from writers Eduardo Cavazos Garza, Molly Huggins, Herb Nordmeyer and others.

